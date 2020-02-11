MILFORD — Residents may soon be getting notified by text message when something of importance is going on in town, thanks to action taken by the Town Council Monday night.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said she was excited by the opportunities of the REACH alert system and said it was “one of the reasons I decided to run for clerk.”
The REACH alert is a tool that will quickly notify residents if the hydrants are being flushed or the trash collection has changed, for example. When residents register, they can choose how to be notified — either by email, text or phone call.
Because they are an AIM member, the cost will be $1 per household and there are 650 households in town. The second year would be $2 per household. Gall said the biggest volume of calls coming in to her office is about delayed trash collections and rusty water due to hydrant flushing. She said there can be multiple administrators and the notifications get out “super fast.”
Gall said they’ve also started taking credit card payments.
FIRE DEPARTMENT SEEKING ASSISTANCE
Members of the Milford Fire Department attended Monday's meeting looking for financial assistance to purchase new air packs.
Fire Chief Todd Haines explained the department’s 16 air packs are not in compliance and need to be replaced. He said they received a $10,000 grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation but still need $130,000, and he wondered what the town could do to help.
Council President Doug Ruch asked Van Buren Township Trustee Rebecca Alles what the township could do and she said the money they have in the cumulative capital fire fund is earmarked for a pumper truck that needs to be replaced this year. She said she’d probably have to keep the cumulative capital tax going.
Council member Kenneth Long said his concern was if they’re replacing them all at once, they’re going to run into the same problem again and wondered if they could stagger replacing them so they could avoid such a huge expense at one time.
Haines said none of the air packs are in compliance, partly because of changes. He said with the current air packs, the PASS device comes on after a certain amount of time with no movement and sends an alarm. With the new ones, as soon as the air pack is turned on, the PASS device comes on. The new ones also have a 40-minute bottle, while the current packs have a 30-minute bottle. He said they also need additional bottles for a total of 46.
Alles said getting the fire department in compliance will get the town a better ISO rating, which affects individuals and business insurance ratings.
Ruch asked if they were able to find a way to fund the request if the township would be willing to help later. Alles said the township is not opposed, but, “we’ve been spending a lot of money on fire,” she said.
Alles said the cumulative fire fund has been generating about $95,000 a year, so she thinks they would be able to do half of the $130,000.
“We hate coming to you guys but it’s something we have to be passionate about this with our firemen,” Brian Haines, fire training officer, said.
Ruch thought they could possibly use funds from the emergency cumulative capital fund but Gall wasn’t sure if they could for that purpose, and if they already had it budgeted for something else.
The fire chief said they weren’t expecting an answer that night but wanted to put it on the table.
Milford Fire Department is a volunteer department on contract with the town, Van Buren Township and the eastern part of Jefferson Township. The town owns the station and two trucks and Van Buren Township owns the remaining trucks. The majority of the funding comes from Milford and Van Buren Township.
REPAVING CONTRACT AWARDED
The council received and opened two bids for the spring 2020 repaving project and awarded it to the low bidder, Phend and Brown, with a bid of $208,433. The other bidder was Rieth Riley with a bid of $239,520. They anticipate 75% of the project with Community Crossing funds. The town pays 25% and Gall said that would be $52,110.75.
In a somewhat related matter, the council approved an agreement with USI Consulting for asset management plan assistance. It’s a two-year agreement at $5,000 a year. Ruch said the agreement saved the town a lot of money with help on the Community Crossing grant.
In other business:
• Approved hiring deputy marshal reserve officer Robert Post Jr.
• Approved the purchase of a one-ton pickup with plow. The truck will be purchased from McCormick Motors, Nappanee, at a cost of $32,900 and a plow from Gardners Outdoor Power Equipment in Goshen at a cost of $6,262 for a total of $39,162.
• Approved emergency repair due to a water main break at a cost of $2,670 to Beer & Slabaugh.
• Approved the purchase of mosquito spray treatments from Clarke on a winter savings sale at a cost of $7,332 for eight treatments.
• Approved a new employee’s attendance at mosquito control classes and, if he passes those classes and receives two licenses, it would result in a $1 an hour pay increase.
• Approved the clerk-treasurer attending an Indiana League of Municipal Clerk Treasurers meeting in March.
• Approved request from Marcy Haab representing Milford Lions to frame and hang an antique flag in the community building.
