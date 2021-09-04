NAPPANEE — ‘Tradition of Excellence’ is the motto that NorthWood High School students and staff strive to embody in academics, sports and other extracurricular activities and that’s something new NorthWood Principal Weston Lambert wants to continue.
“I want to continue advancing the tradition of excellence that’s already here,” he said. “My hope is to continue that. I’m a relationship person — I’m all about building relationship and connections in community.”
Lambert said he’s found a lot of positives at NorthWood, listing “strong community support, professionalism within the school district and student motivation” among them. He said the challenges are the same as those facing school’s nationwide — keeping students safe — from COVID and any other threats.
“Obviously student safety is our main focus and concern,” he said.
As for COVID regulations, Lambert said the school is following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation. “We’re making sure we’re doing what we need to do to stay safe and do what we need to in order to stay in school.”
BACKGROUND
Lambert was born and raised in a suburb of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and he attended Liberty University in Virginia, where he obtained his education degree and met his wife, Jessica, a South Bend native. He said they lived in Virginia for a while. In 2010-2011 when they were expecting their first child they moved to South Bend to be close to family.
The couple now has three children — 10-year old Madelyn, 3-year old Preston and 1-year old Boston. They currently live in South Bend, but Lambert said they’ll be looking to move to the Wa-Nee area and Madelyn will be attending NorthWood Middle School next year.
When the couple moved to South Bend in 2011, Lambert taught in the South Bend Community Schools for a number of years then took a position as dean of students at LaSalle Academy in South Bend. He was then assistant principal at Riley High School for a year and last year was assistant principal at NorthWood Middle School.
NEW STAFF MEMBERS
Lambert isn’t the only new face at Northwood this year.
“We’re pretty excited — we brought on Roman Smith as new athletic director and AJ Risedorph as dean of athletics and they’re expanding and advancing new athletic programs,” he said.
He said the school district also added several new staff members at the high school.
“They’re extremely qualified and highly professional. They’ll be a great addition to the team.”
Lambert also mentioned he’s excited about the fact that NorthWood has several academic state champion teams and he said the band, orchestra and choir are also state contenders and champions.
Lambert said he believes whether a student is headed for college after graduation or for the workplace, their years at NorthWood will have prepared them.
He said they’re looking to advance all the school’s programs — career and technical and vocational trades. He said they’re partnering with different community businesses and are looking to expand those partnerships.
“There’s an avenue for success for every student here at NorthWood,” Lambert said.
When asked what he wanted people to know about him he said, “I’m a man of integrity. I love to build relationships and I’m all about growth — personal growth and helping those around me to grow. I’m family centered and all about building positive, lasting, meaningful relationships.”
“Our goal is to promote and develop students to become successful members of society and produce successful husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. My goal is to continue the tradition that’s been here.”
“I’m excited to be here, excited for this opportunity. It’s been a blessing — the staff here have been fantastic and embraced me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to immersing myself fully in Wa-Nee and the NorthWood community.”
