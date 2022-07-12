New Nappanee Senior Center director sworn in

NAPPANEE — The Elder Haus Senior Center is under new leadership again as Kim Howenstine was sworn in as new executive director at the end of Monday afternoon’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The board approved hiring Howenstine in a previous meeting and she has worked with previous co-directors Rex and Beth Hershberger for the past several weeks as they transitioned into retirement.
“I know I’m filling big shoes taking over after Rex and Beth but I think it’s a great opportunity,” Howenstine said after the meeting. “Tammy and I very excited to bring in new and fresh ideas to expand participation and awareness of what’s going on in the Elder Haus.”
The board also approved promoting Tammy Rock to assistant director effective July 4 at a rate of $21.50 per hour. In addition they approved the hiring of Kelly Jones to replace Rock as administrative assistant, effective July 13, pending a successful background check. Her position will be part-time at a rate of $16 hour.
Theatre concessions approved
Bob Adams, who owns the Nappanee Theatre along with his wife Shirley, attended the meeting to request approval to continue selling concessions outside the theatre Saturday afternoons.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren introduced the matter. He said when the theatre was closed due to COVID, they allowed Adams to sell concessions in front of the theatre, blocking off four parking spaces Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Warren said since they are now two years away from the shut-down and they’ve continued to do so he felt the board should address.
Adams said they quit doing it in November but they had requests so they started doing it again.
“We held off ‘till May but it has helped with expenses and income lost,” he said.
Adams said he didn’t think their closing the spaces was affecting anyone else’s business at that time.
Mayor Phil Jenkins, who attended the meeting virtually, asked if he received any complaints from their neighbor, John’s Butcher Shop. Adams said no and that the butcher shop closes at 12:30 on Saturdays.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann said he was concerned with the possibility of other businesses wanting the same type of concessions made for them and aid he thought they needed to review this on a regular basis.
The mayor agreed they didn’t want to set any precedents and said they’d need to take it on a case-by-case basis but felt in this case it wasn’t hurting anyone. The board approved allowing them to continue selling popcorn, etc. until the end of November on Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and if there were any complaints they’d notify Bob. The mayor said before starting up again in the spring he’d need to come back to the board for review to get approval.
Engineering amendments
Ryan LaReau and Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers were present and received approval on two engineering estimate amendments and a change order.
One engineering estimate amendment for the airport tank improvements was for no cost. He said the project was in the middle of construction and with the amendment was showing instances of additions and subtractions, which balanced out to zero.
The mayor clarified the reason for this was SRF (state revolving fund) recording they have to do.
The other engineering estimate amendment is for West Market St. Water Main extension in the amount of $31,850.
Scheumann wondered why it wasn’t in the original estimate. Robarge said in this case they waited until after bidding was done rather than give the city an initial large amount.
They also presented change order #2 for Centennial Street sewer main project with Visu-sewer. LaReau said the change order reflects the change in size of the sewer pipe. He said even though they had the city mapping and televised the sewer, both of which showed it at 10 inches, it was actually 12 inches. The amount of the change order is $4,048.
The board approved all three items.
Police Department
Police Chief Steve Rulli “reluctantly” requested the board accept the resignation of reserve corporal Jeremy Beach. Rulli said Beach has worked with the department over 12 years but said now that he has grandkids it’s more than he can handle.
“I want to publicly thank him for all his years of service and wish him well in his new role spoiling grandkids effective August 1,” Rulli said.
Mayor Jenkins and board members “reluctantly accepted” the resignation.
“He’s been a tremendous asset to the city and we appreciate his service,” Jenkins said. “We’re sorry to see him go but understand sometimes family comes first.”
The board also approved promoting probationary officer Justin Lentz to first class patrolman effective July 11.
In other business, the board:
• Approved partial pay application #8 to GM Development for Wellfield Park and park restroom facilities for the city’s portion in the amount of $70,916.67.
• Approved alley closure by the fire station for the fish fry July 13-18.
• Approved an additional crosswalk signage on Wabash St. by Kountry Wood Products.
• Approved extending the road closure for Friday Fests from noon to 10 p.m. Friday Fest committee members will close the road as needed.
• Approved the use of the pavilion for a Touch A Truck event Aug. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and closing the pavilion for parking and the road from 5-9 pm.
• Approved excavating right of way for Lumen Excavation on Woodview Drive to move copper cables.