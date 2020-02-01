GOSHEN — El Zocalo, a new Mexican restaurant located in the Old Bag Factory, is now officially open and accepting customers.
Located on the first floor of the Old Bag Factory’s primary building, El Zocalo, which is named after the main plaza of Mexico City, represents the first foray into the restaurant business by owner and Goshen native Ricardo Vargas.
“It’s mainly all traditional Mexican plates,” Vargas said of the restaurant’s menu. “You’ve got your enchiladas, your tacos, quesadillas, flautas, tortas. Basically, anything you could probably think of, we’ll probably have it.”
As for his personal favorite, Vargas said he highly recommends the Torta Cubana.
“The Torta Cubana is basically a meat-lover's torta,” Vargas said. “It’s just a really big sandwich that just has a really nice flavor and it takes me back to memories of Mexico City.”
El Zocalo is currently open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Old Bag Factory is located at 1100 N. Chicago Ave.
