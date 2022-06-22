GOSHEN — In a sense, the Goshen Public Library has a new image.
“The library is much more than a place for books,” said Development and Community Engagement Manager of Goshen Public Library Kristi Helmkamp. “Libraries in their communities are really key to creating a vibrant welcoming and informed community.”
The Goshen Public Library recently teamed up with enFocus, out of South Bend, to work on some rebranding on the long-range plan released in 2021.
“They did surveys of our community and staff as well as more in-depth focus groups to really listen and hear what our community wanted for the library,” Helmkamp said.
It was found that the community wanted “a place where everyone felt welcomed and invited and their curiosity could be sparked and they could kindle their excitement.”
With the help of Goshen-based LightBox, a new logo was also created for the library.
“What the logo is doing is really emphasizing language in written communication," Helmkamp said. "It’s not limited to books, but more across all media. And so again it goes back to that importance of curiosity and learning.”
Helmkamp added that there is a deeper meaning behind the new logo and rebranding.
“The makeup of our community is changing and so as we were creating our new visual and identity, we included English and Spanish components to really help communicate that the Goshen Public Library is for all members in the community of Goshen,” she said.
We are so excited to officially share our new rebrand with you all today! Stop by the library today to celebrate this new chapter in our community's story.#GoodOfGoshen #GoshenPublicLibrary #PublicLibrary pic.twitter.com/TZjNHTft7b— Goshen Public Library (@GPLReads) June 22, 2022