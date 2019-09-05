NAPPANEE — There’s a new location for the Nappanee Apple Festival tractor-truck pull this year. The event will take place at the new Nappanee Power from the Past Showgrounds at 1600 W. Market St. (formerly the Farm at Amish Acres) Sept. 14.
The tractor-truck pull is held the weekend before the four-day festival begins and acts as a kickoff for the festival. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the pull gets underway at noon. Attendees will watch 12 classes of pulls including modified tractors. The event draws in competition from around the Midwest.
The event is now in its 11th year and each year attendance records have been set. Last year on its 10th anniversary, one of the organizers and sponsors, Tristan Ramer, said the first couple of years they had about 2,000 to 3,000 attendees. In 2018, the event brought in between 7,000 to 8,000 people.
Ramer said last year that he and his employees at Locke Performance participate in truck pulls and the group grills and tailgates while they watch the machines they work on in the shop perform on the track. He likened the attraction to tractor and truck pulls to hunters who get “buck fever.”
“It’s a rush,” he said. “I think everybody would tell you that. We enjoy the competition and the camaraderie.”
And even though the event is growing every year, it still has that local small-town feel.
Admission to the event will be $5 and children 10 and younger will be admitted free. Grandstand seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are invited to take lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food and beverage will be allowed as concessions will be available.
