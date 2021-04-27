NAPPANEE — Board of Works members approved equipment purchases for two departments at Monday afternoon’s meeting.
Approved was a new leaf vacuum for the street department. Street Superintendent Brent Warren solicited three quotes and the low responsive bidder was Brown Equipment, Fort Wayne with a bid of $72,190 including a trade-in discount for an older machine.
The bids were received at the last meeting and were reviewed and brought back to the board for approval this week.
Approved for the wastewater department was a Quickflow sewer stick camera at a cost of $17,040 from Envirosight. Water and wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber explained his employees frequently have to lower cameras down large sewer line and they only have a little reel machine. With this stick camera they’ll be able to look up a pipe 200-300 feet to see if there’s something blocking the line and it will register where that blockage is along the line.
He said they budgeted for this purchase in this year’s budget.
Summer Employees
The board approved hiring two summer employees for the street department — Bryce Harner and Jake Lone, effective May 17 at the rate of $11.50 and $11 respectively. Warren said both young men have worked for the department before. This is the fourth year for Harner and the third year for Lone.
Gerber attempted to get approval for two returning summer hires as well but without a start date or amount of pay board members tabled his request until the next meeting.
In other business:
• Heard Gerber was recently presented with the George Warren Fuller award — an award from the American Water Works Association.
• Approved several new sewer connections, including one for a new industrial building for Cross Cut Saw Wood Shop.
• Heard the following roads may need to be temporarily closed for a short period of time as needed (and not all at once) — Metzler, Rosenberg, Nappanee, Locke and Williams — in order to run conduit to be able to install street lights.
• Approved several requests for excavation in public right of way from NIPSCO.
