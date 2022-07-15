ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health voted to appoint Paul Shetler Fast as board chair to replacing the current chair, Josi DeHaven who resigned from her post due to moving out of state.
Dr. Gordon Hughes, rheumatologist for the Elkhart Clinic, was voted in as the vice chair, replacing Bill Davis, who will remain on the board. Both Shetler Fast and Hughes will be completing current positions held through the end of the year.
“I look forward to continuing my service to the community in this role,” said Shetler Fast said, who is also now the spokesperson for the Elkhart County Board of Health.
Elkhart County Health Administrator Melanie Sizemore said, “Paul’s commitment and understanding of population health will help lead the Board and Health and Health Department leadership team as we collaborate to improve the health of our community.”
Shetler Fast currently works for the Mennonite Central Committee as the Global Health coordinator and is affiliate faculty of Public Health at Goshen College. In his work for the Board of Health, he is leading listening sessions around Elkhart County to better understand community perceptions of the health department and ways to improve the Health Department’s services and community trust.
“The Elkhart County Board of Health is privileged to have new board leaders who are passionately committed to developing vibrant partnerships with our community health organizations, nonprofits, government and business leaders, and community members to advance the health of our community,” DeHaven said. “I’m confident that the future holds great opportunity and promise in the work of public health in our community.”