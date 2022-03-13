GOSHEN – Goshen Hospital is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of their new four-story patient tower.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by, from 3 to 8 p.m., tours of the new facility, along with live music and art, at 200 High Park Ave.
“The tower offers numerous benefits including private rooms and state-of-the-art infection control capabilities, minimizing exposure to infection and enhancing safety for patients as well as caregivers,” a press release stated, adding that the size of the rooms allow for diagnostic and monitoring equipment to be brought to the bedside. “Enhancements were made along the way, as the COVID-19 pandemic helped inform new ideas about meeting the community’s needs. Patient rooms include sophisticated electronic communication technology, as well as more space, privacy and comfort for visitors.”
Masks continue to be required at all Goshen Health facilities.
“We are so excited to share the patient tower with our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO in the release. “We’re grateful for the support of the businesses and individuals who helped make this a reality. Their embracing our mission of improving the health of our community – together – will help us provide the most up-to-date, compassionate patient care.”
