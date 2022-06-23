WARSAW — Lutheran Health Network leadership announced a $30 million investment toward expansion and modernization of its Kosciusko hospital along with renaming the facility to reinforce the importance of the Warsaw area in the regional integrated health system.
Alan Alderfer, board chair for Kosciusko Community Hospital, and Scott Teffeteller, market CEO for Lutheran Health Network, presented plans to community leaders at a breakfast Thursday for the expansion and renovation of the facility and campus, which has been the area’s only full-service hospital since 1976, a news release stated.
Due to rapidly growing demand for the hospital’s surgical services, the project will improve and expand pre-and post-surgical areas as well as refresh the surgical area. In addition to the surgical services improvements, the investment will include updates to the hospital’s inpatient units, main lobby and exterior.
Additionally, the hospital will be renamed Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital to reinforce its connection to Lutheran Health Network.
“Lutheran Health Network is committed to the residents of Kosciusko County and the surrounding area,” Teffeteller said. “Our patients are at the center of everything we do and know we understand how important it is to them to receive quality care close to home.”
The project will result in an additional 13,600 square feet being added to the 170,000-square-foot hospital. Specific improvements include:
● Surgical services expansion and updates:
● New, larger pre-and-post surgical bays with three additional spaces fo better patient privacy and more room for family members to be with loved ones
● Expanded sterile processing area with new technology for faster equipment sterilization
● Renovation of existing operating room so surgeons can accommodate more complex cases, allowing patients to be scheduled sooner and remain close to home when surgery is needed
● An expanded, redesigned customer-friendly lobby
● Renovations to all patient rooms, public spaces and nursing stations on the medical, surgical and intensive care units
● Updates to the hospital façade
● Parking lot expansion and resurfacing
● New campus exterior signage to improve patient wayfinding
The refresh of patient units began this month and is expected to be completed in spring 2023, the release added. A timeline for the other elements of the project will be finalized later this year.
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital offers a variety of services, including emergency care, heart and stroke care (including a cardiac catheterization lab), surgical services, orthopedics, occupational health, rehabilitation services, a sleep center, a wound care center and a comprehensive cancer care center providing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. It also has the only emergency department in the county with accredited chest pain and stroke centers.
For more information visit LutheranKosciuskoHospital.com.