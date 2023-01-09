GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved several new hires and a promotion for the Goshen Fire Department.
Included among the new hires Monday were Douglas Burggraf Jr., Jordan Hunter and James White, all of whom were hired on as probationary firefighters with the Goshen Fire Department effective Monday.
Also approved Monday was the promotion of Matthew Whitford, who is being promoted to the rank of fire sergeant with the department effective Feb. 20.
In related action, the board also approved the promotion of Corey Mosher from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Friday.
All of the new hires and promotions were approved unanimously.
LACASA REQUEST
Also Monday, the board’s members approved a request by Brad Hunsberger, vice president of Real Estate Development for LaCasa Inc., for permission to close the alley between 214 S. Eighth St. and 212 S. Eighth St. for approximately eight days beginning Tuesday for a foundation replacement project.
“We will be replacing the foundation wall of 214 S. Eighth immediately adjacent and south of the subject alley,” Hunsberger said in a provided statement. “We expect to complete the excavation on Tuesday 1/10 and complete the work by the following Tuesday 1/17.
“We will post barricades on the Eighth St. side of the alley to prevent cars from entering the alley,” he added. “We will install waddles and inlet protection to prevent sediment from entering the storm drainage system from this project. At completion of the project we will sweep and clean the alley to restore to previous condition.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board’s members:
• Approved and authorized Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to execute a purchase agreement with Bobcat of Michiana for the purchase of a 6-ton class compact excavator and equipment for the total purchase price of $96,722.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for permission to enter into the annual agreement with MACOG to supply the city with traffic counts at various locations. Through the agreement, MACOG will also complete two intersection analyses of the department’s choice, which will include collecting traffic counts at the intersection, turn movements, signal timing data, digital photography, accident data, GPS data and a geometric layout of the intersection. Total cost of the agreement came to $2,000.
• Approved an agreement with Westview Capital LLC and Allen Edwin Homes for the completion of the construction project at 1341 Sand Hills Point.
• Approved an agreement with Greencroft Goshen LLC for the completion of the construction project at 2111 Whispering Pines Court.