GOSHEN — While progress is moving a bit slower than originally planned, ongoing work to convert the north half of the Hawks Building near Goshen’s millrace into new apartments could be completed by as early as this fall, according to city officials close to the project.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members received a brief update on the Hawks project from Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city.
Making up one of three major housing projects near Goshen’s millrace currently in the works by Mishawaka-based architectural firm Insite Development, the Hawks project involves the complete redevelopment of the north half of the Hawks Building into 19 boutique apartment units, plus a common-space coffee/art gallery at a cost of about $3.6 million. A small public park will also be created on the property as part of the development.
According to Scott Sivan, managing partner with Insite Development, the civil engineering firm Abonmarche Consultants, which is in charge of the design and engineering work for the project, will also have an office on the second floor of the building, while the rest of the building will be reserved for one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental units.
“I met with the property owner two weeks ago. They are behind schedule,” Hutsell said of the project Tuesday. “Their intention right now is for Abonmarche I believe to have possession of their area in September. So, they are actively working. If you’ve been out there, there are crews out their daily. It’s just a slow process right now.”
According to Insite CFO Andrew Kolomiets, while the firm had hoped to have the apartment project completed yet this summer, it is now looking like that target has been pushed closer to late September or early October.
“We hope to obtain Certification of Occupancy in September,” Kolomiets said of the project from his office Wednesday afternoon. “So, we hope to commission it in October. And in fact, we already have two apartments leased. So, it’s progressing very well.”
ADDITIONAL PROJECTS
In addition to the Hawks project, Insite is also working on two additional housing projects near the millrace, one being a new townhomes project to be located just to the south of the Hawks Building.
As currently planned, the project includes a total of 16 townhomes, ranging in size from 2,500- to 3,000-square-feet, to be constructed as demand dictates. All homes will feature private garages, decks and courtyards.
Total private investment in the project is projected at $4.2 million.
Rounding out the three Insite housing projects targeted near the millrace is the planned construction of a four-story, 40-unit upscale apartment building just north of the Hawks Building near the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets.
Coined “River Art,” the project will be divided as follows: six studio apartments, nine one-bedroom apartments, 19 two-bedroom apartments and six three-bedroom apartments.
Per the plan, amenities will include covered parking spaces for residents located under the apartment building, a common terrace shared by residents and private balconies for individual apartments.
Total cost of the building has been quoted at about $11 million.
“(Sivan’s) intention right now, based on the feedback he’s getting from potential tenants and buyers, is he wants to complete the Hawks at the same time he’s planning for the townhomes, which is just north of the cohousing development,” Hutsell said of Insite’s timeline for the remaining two projects. “He’d like to do a spec building there so people can see it. They are marketed at this point, and so, work toward those. And then once that development is underway, he wants the apartment building fully designed this year, with all approvals, to be constructed next year.”
