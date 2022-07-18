GOSHEN — A new Habitat for Humanity home is currently planned for construction on the city’s north side.
At their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved the issuance of a $10,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County to help with the construction of a new Habitat house on a property located at 414 River Ave.
Board members back in April accepted an $11,600 bid from Nappanee-based B & E Excavating for demolition of a long-vacant home on the site, which had previously been deemed unsafe for human habitation.
According to city paralegal Brandy Henderson, the city has many community service organizations that provide services or programs to its residents in a manner more efficient than what the city is able to provide.
As such, the city has supported such organizations with funds in the past. Such organizations were subject to an application process requiring specific documentation regarding their organization, including a detailed description of how the requested funds would be used, she explained.
“Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is one such community service organization that has applied for these funds,” Henderson told the board. “Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has requested $10,000 to help with the 414 River Avenue Project. Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has provided all the required information and an agreement is now being brought before the board for consideration and approval.”
According to the agreement, the requested funding will be used to assist the nonprofit with the acquisition, demolition and preparation of the 414 River Ave. site in order to enable building a single-family, owner-occupied residential home.
“The family occupying the home would be a Habitat partner family who has completed the eligibility screening and ‘sweat equity’ requirements,” the agreement notes. “All families served have incomes between 30% and 80% of the average median income. The requested funds would partially reimburse Habitat for Humanity for the property acquisition costs, Phase I environment assessment, closing costs and demolition costs.”
It was also noted that Habitat will use existing donor contributed funds to cover any additional expenses not covered by the city’s grant.
When asked how soon Habitat would be ready to begin construction on the site, Greg Conrad, president of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, noted that the nonprofit is ready to move forward immediately.
“We have acquired the property, and if you were to drive by it, you would see that (the vacant home) has already been removed and it is brown dirt,” Conrad said of the site. “It’s in site-ready condition, and we hope that one of our partner families will select it, and we will be ready to build on it immediately. So, we have moved forward in good faith.”
The requested grant funding was approved unanimously.
NEW INDUSTRIAL PARK
Also Monday, board members approved a request by Rhonda Yoder, city planning and zoning administrator, for acceptance of a four-lot East College Avenue Industrial Park subdivision plat with dedications and easements.
The property is located on both sides of College Avenue, east of the railroad, containing approximately 315 acres, and is zoned Industrial M-1.
Plans for the site, which is owned by development firm Last Dance LLC, include construction of a total of six RV-related manufacturing facilities over the course of several years at a cost of approximately $59 million.
Brinkley RV, a new towable RV manufacturing firm connected to Last Dance owner Ryan Thwaits, announced back in mid-May that it had recently broken ground on three of those planned manufacturing facilities, with construction set to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.
According to the announcement, production at the site is expected to start in early 2023, and 350 jobs are projected to be in place by the end of 2022.
“The subdivision meets the zoning ordinance and subdivision ordinance requirements, and is consistent with the primary subdivision approved by the Plan Commission on Nov. 16, 2021,” Yoder told the board. “A subdivision drainage plan was accepted by the Board of Works on July 11, 2022. Public infrastructure is being constructed through a development agreement, and a bond purchased by the developer is in place.”
According to Yoder, the plat includes dedication of right of way for two new streets — Brinkley Way East and Brinkley Way West — and includes dedication of additional right of way along College Avenue. The plat also includes a number of easements.
The request was approved unanimously.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request by the College Farm Neighborhood for permission to close the 1800 block of South 13th Street, between Mervin Avenue and Leroy Street, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 for a neighborhood block party.
• Approved a request by the Historic Southside Neighborhood Association for closure of the 500 block of South Seventh Street from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 for the association’s annual picnic and block party.
• Approved a $10,560 contract with Design Group International for consulting and leadership coaching for the city's Department of Environmental Resilience.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $100,000 with Abonmarche Consulting for GIS and IT on-call services for the city.