GOSHEN — Construction on another Habitat for Humanity home in Goshen could begin as soon as this week.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a resolution calling for the transfer of a city-owned vacant lot at 311 N. Ninth St. to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County for use in the construction of a new Habitat house.
“The city owns vacant real property generally located at 311 N. Ninth St. and has no plans to utilize the real property for governmental purposes,” City Attorney Bodie Stegelmann said of the site. “It is recommended that the board approve the transfer of the subject real property to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc. pursuant to Resolution 2022-29.”
According to Stegelmann, Habitat had previously been targeting a property at 414 River Ave. for development of a new home, but that plan ultimately fell through, leading the nonprofit to approach the city about the 311 N. Ninth St. property.
The Ninth Street property was the previous site of a vacant home that was deemed unsafe for human habitation by the board back in February of 2018 and ultimately demolished.
“The history on this property, I think there was an enforcement action and the city got ownership of it,” Stegelmann said of the site. “Habitat began work at 414 River Ave. for a client family of theirs and realized that that property cannot be developed as anticipated, and so they approached the city and city staff recommends that 311 N. Ninth St. be transferred so the Habitat client family can build on this lot.”
The board’s members agreed, and the request to transfer the property was approved unanimously.
When asked how soon Habitat would be ready to begin construction on the site, Greg Conrad, president of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, noted that the nonprofit is ready to move forward immediately.
“I’m just here to say thank you for working with us on this,” Conrad said following the vote. “We hope to start groundbreaking and construction within the next couple of days.”
ABOUT HABITAT
Founded in 1986, HFHEC has now built more than 200 new homes in Elkhart County.
HFHEC is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles. Families in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat to build a place they can call home.
In partnering with Habitat, homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
For more information about HFHEC and its work, visit https://www.habitatec.com/.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved a conditional offer of employment agreement with Kevin Mann as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department. As such, the board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment when a position opening becomes available at the department.
• Approved a $46,550 contract with OJS Building Services Inc. to upgrade the KMC temperature controls at the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $38,150 contract with OJS Building Services Inc. for replacement of the hot and chilled water valves at the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $29,960 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. for special cleaning services for the city’s Well 14.
• Approved a $27,840 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. for work on the city’s No. 7 pump overhaul.
• Approved a $25,830 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. for work on the city’s No. 4 pump overhaul.
• Approved a $14,040 contract with Q-mation Inc. for development of a serial interface custom driver for the city’s SCADA system.
• Approved a $10,181 contract with Yoder & Sons Fencing to remove and replace fencing in the city’s Parking Lot 1.
• Approved the extended closure of Wilden Avenue from east of Main Street to and including the intersection with Fifth Street through Nov. 18.