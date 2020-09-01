GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members gave final approval Tuesday to a new ordinance aimed at giving the city a bit more teeth when it comes to addressing issues related to the city’s brush and leaf collection program.
Passed on first reading during the council’s Aug. 18 meeting, the idea for the new brush and leaf collection ordinance was brought to the council at the suggestion of Goshen Street Commissioner David Gibbs, who indicated that his department has been spending an excessive amount of time picking up brush during the spring and summer months and needs a better way to manage the program.
“I would like to try to establish an ordinance to help minimize the time spent on this service,” Gibbs said during the Aug. 18 meeting. “In order to accomplish this, we need to limit pile size and placement, and enforce the annual schedule.”
Council members decided to wait on a second, final reading of the ordinance until Tuesday’s meeting in order to give the community time to learn of the plan.
THE ORDINANCE
Under the new ordinance, brush pile size will now be regulated to no larger than 10 feet long by 5 feet wide by 5 feet high. Piles any larger than that will require property owners to contact the street department and reserve a trailer, which will be provided free of charge. Residents who utilize the free trailer service will be required to load the brush themselves.
As for placement of the brush and leaves, the ordinance states piles must be placed neatly adjacent to a street, but not in a street or alley, nor blocking any sidewalk or alley. In addition, the piles must be placed in a location clear from trees, power poles, guy-wires, hydrants, mailboxes, parked cars and other obstacles. Brush piles must not contain anything else, including leaves.
Gibbs noted that by limiting the size and placement of the brush piles, it will allow for a more efficient pick-up schedule, which in turn should benefit other city services, such as paving, crack sealing, painting and sweeping. He also explained that the new regulations should allow for the city’s equipment operators to be more efficient and minimize the traffic stoppages that go along with picking up brush.
ANNUAL SCHEDULE
According to the ordinance, the city will collect brush annually starting the last Monday of the months of May, June, July, August and September, and continue pick-up during the week following the last Monday of each of those months. The schedule will also include a two-week round for spring cleanup at the end of April.
As for leaf pick-up, annual collection will begin in the fall and continue from October through December, and will also include a designated spring pick-up time during April and May.
For those city residents who have brush clean-up needs outside of the designated collection months, Gibbs said the department’s trailer service would be an option, and will be available throughout the year, weather permitting.
He also noted that when the city endures major storms and wind events, the ordinance will be set aside until storm clean-up is no longer a priority.
VIOLATION FEES
Asked about how the new ordinance will be enforced, city attorney Bodie Stegelmann noted that as written, violators could potentially be ticketed up to $500 per offense, though he was quick to note that such a large fine would likely be extremely rare.
“That $500 fine, I would view it as a troublesome property that maybe continually violates this,” Stegelmann said of the ordinance. “The city may decide to bypass the Ordinance Violations Bureau and go to court, and that’s where that max of $500 would be. But I would expect that 99.9% of all violations will go through the Ordinance Violations Bureau.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment, noting that while the exact figures still need to be finalized, he anticipates initial fines will likely start at around $25, and even then would not be forthcoming until the violators have been talked to and given a chance to correct their violations.
Additionally, Stutsman noted that it has never been the intention of the city to try and make money off of ordinance violations, and that will not change with the passage of this new ordinance.
“We only use (the fines) for those who don’t really pay attention or work with us,” Stutsman said. “I have no intention as mayor of changing that to where we start trying to make money off of ordinance violations. It just makes no sense to me. So, you’ve got that commitment from me.”
Along those lines, Gibbs said he has no plans to begin calling for the issuing of fines until next year at the earliest, noting that he will instead be using the last few remaining months of the year to educate residents about the new ordinance rules.
“We’ve got one more scheduled brush pick-up this year, then we move into fall time. We plan on using that time to educate,” Gibbs told the council. “We’re not even looking at really trying to cite people probably until next year’s brush pick-up.”
