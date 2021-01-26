GOSHEN — Goshen School Board members learned during their meeting Monday the district will soon be getting both a new Goshen Middle School principal and a new administrator.
Central to the upcoming personnel changes is the district’s soon-to-be-completed Goshen Intermediate School, which is set to open in August.
At present, Goshen Middle School serves grades six through eight. It also boasts two principals, one for the GMS International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme learning pathway, and one for the GMS New Tech Education learning pathway. Each learning pathway is considered a separate “school within a school,” thus breaking down the size of GMS into two smaller learning communities.
But with the opening of the new intermediate school this fall, GMS will convert to serve grades seven and eight, while the intermediate school will serve grades five and six.
GMS PRINCIPAL
In preparation for that change, it was announced Monday that Jan Baker, current principal of the GMS International School, will officially take over as sole principal of GMS beginning next school year.
“Thank you so much for this opportunity,” Baker said following Monday’s announcement. “I’ve been at the middle school for 18 years. Middle school is not for everyone, but it’s the only thing for me. And middle school students are not for everyone, but those are my kids, and they are my people.
“I happen to love their attitudes, and can’t wait to help them figure out who they are, and who they want to be. So, that’s the only place that I want to be,” she added of her new role. “To have this opportunity is just a dream come true.”
Baker earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Indiana State University, received a master’s degree in educational leadership from Indiana State University, and is currently working on a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Purdue University, according to information provided by the board.
Baker moved to Goshen in 2003, and was initially hired at GMS to teach eighth grade ELA. In 2006, Baker became the GMS eighth grade assistant principal and, in 2017, she was appointed co-head principal and charged with opening the GMS International School.
Baker and her husband, Matt, chose Goshen as their permanent residence after their wedding day 18 years ago. They love attending Goshen athletic events together and supporting students as they progress from middle through high school.
EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Also Monday, it was announced that Baker’s current co-principal at the middle school, Lori Shreiner, who heads the GMS New Tech School, will assume the new administrative role of director of secondary instruction in charge of Equity and Inclusion beginning next school year.
“I don’t even know what to say, because my passion is so great for this district,” Shreiner said following the announcement. “Creating opportunities for students, families, administrators and teachers, I see that as my role. So, anything I can do to make this the best district, where students feel valued, and learning takes place, is a privilege.”
As part of her new role, Shreiner will also help lead the district’s recently formed Equity and Inclusion Council.
As designed, the purpose of the new council is to help guide the teaching and learning at GCS with the ultimate goal of collapsing any existing disparities in opportunities and outcomes for all students. As part of that mission, the council’s members will work on anti-bias training, achievement gap disparities, curricular changes and making sure that each student in GCS is supported for success on their road to graduation.
“I’m very passionate about the work that we’ve been doing with the Equity and Inclusion Council,” Shreiner added. “I know it won’t be easy, but I wish that you could have just a little window into the brainpower and the passion of the people on this council. There is nothing that we can’t do together.”
Shreiner earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary English education at Goshen College, a master’s degree in education from Indiana University South Bend, her principal licensure from Indiana Wesleyan, and an educational specialist degree from Indiana State in 2019. She is currently working on her Ph.D. in educational administration through Indiana State University.
In 2002, she was hired at Goshen Middle School as both an English teacher and part-time literacy coach. She was then hired as an assistant principal at Goshen High School.
Following her time at the high school, she worked one year as an assistant principal at GMS, and was then named GMS principal the next year. She would open the GMS New Tech School in 2017.
Shreiner has been a Goshen resident for more than 30 years, and her children are graduates of Goshen High School.
