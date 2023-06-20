NAPPANEE — If all goes well, Nappanee residents will soon know the location chosen for the new fire station.
That was the update Mayor Phil Jenkins gave the city council at its regular meeting Monday evening.
“We’ve met with all the property owners and we do have a site narrowed down,” Jenkins said, but added he wouldn’t be making an official statement “until all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed.”
He said once that’s finalized, they’ll send out requests for proposals for a design-build team with hopes of getting plans started in the fall.
“We are making progress,” he said.
Pickleball courts
Jenkins also updated the council on a program the city is working on with Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to raise funds to add six pickleball courts to Stauffer Park.
He said if they raise half the money, the state will give them the other half.
“We’re looking to raise $30,000-$35,000 as a city,” he said and added those interested in helping can go the city’s website at www.nappanee.org or the parks department’s website where they’d find a QR code.
“This is our first opportunity to try patronicity — a state program through the Lt. Governor’s office,” he said.
According to its website, www.patronicity.com/creatingplaces, the program is called CreatINg Places and it “empowers the public—residents, businesses and community organizations—to play a role in achieving community improvements and building community pride.”
Local governments and non-profit organizations can submit a project by starting a patronicity crowdfunding campaign. Nappanee Park Department’s ‘Support the Courts’ has 55 days left in the “all or nothing” campaign. The Parks Department has five donor levels with corresponding giveaways.
Amended salary ordinance approved on first reading
The council approved an amendment to the salary ordinance on first reading. Jenkins explained as it’s almost time to pay volunteer firefighters and Emergency Medical Technician’s their semi-annual payment, they realized that the base rate was overlooked in the original 2023 salary ordinance. All the rest of the pay criteria for volunteers were included, just not the base rate.
This ordinance is an amendment to the original salary ordinance and the first amendment to it and states that volunteer firefighters’ base rate is $3,050 annually and volunteer EMT’s base rate is $2,500 annually, with one half paid in July and the other half in December.
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight pointed out that this was not an additional cost to the city. “This was budgeted, it was just missed in the ordinance.”
In other business, the council:
- Discussed whether to keep the next council meeting July 3 at 7 p.m. or change it and decided to keep the meeting as originally scheduled.