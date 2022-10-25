HAMMOND — On Oct. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern Indiana announced a new initiative to address environmental justice and public health concerns — and encourages the public to provide input.
“Strong and fair enforcement of environmental and public health laws protects our precious natural resources, including Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Park, and ensures a healthy environment for everyone to live, learn, play and work,” U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in a news release. “Your reporting of environmental and public health concerns supports environmental protection and environmental justice and helps us protect the community from harmful violations of federal health and safety laws.”
The Office’s reporting procedures are part of the Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Environmental Justice Enforcement Strategy, which seeks to advance environmental justice through timely and effective remedies for environmental violations and injuries to natural resources in “underserved communities that have been historically marginalized and overburdened, including low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and Indigenous communities,” the release added.
Members of the public may visit the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office at www.justice.gov/usao-ndin/environmental-justice-public-health for information regarding where to report environmental violations or public health issues. In addition an Environmental Justice Coordinator has been appointed to coordinate the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s efforts to address such concerns.
Wayne Ault is civil chief for the office. He said the EPA lists Superfund sites consisting of the worst contaminated sites nationwide, at least two of which are in Elkhart County: the Lane Street Site in Elkhart and the North Fifth Street Groundwater Contamination area in Goshen.
“Once listed, EPA begins or continues a process of identifying “potentially responsible parties,” or PRPs, who are responsible for the contamination at the site; and then negotiates with those parties to require them to clean up the listed Superfund site,” Ault said by email. “This process sometimes necessarily results in litigation. If the responsible parties are insolvent, in appropriate circumstances EPA will use money from the Superfund to conduct all or part of the necessary cleanup.”
President Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan recently announced, in North Carolina, the start of the EPA’s Environmental Justice office. Pursuant to an executive order issued by President Biden Jan. 27, all federal agencies are required to prioritize environmental justice issues, and develop policies, plans, and initiatives to address those issues, Ault explained.
The plan announced by President Biden and EPA Administrator Michael Regan is EPA’s compliance with that executive order. DOJ’s Environmental Justice initiative, which includes instructions on how U.S. Attorney’s Offices should participate, is DOJ’s compliance with that executive order.
Ault also added that the Environmental Justice web page on the website for his office lists the contact information for federal government agencies with expertise to handle many different types of environmental issues.
“Citizens are encouraged to use the appropriate contact information to notify the federal agency with expertise in the type of environmental issue they encounter,” Ault said. “Additionally, citizens also may mail a letter to the Environmental Justice Coordinator for our Office to alert him to an environmental issue that they encounter.”