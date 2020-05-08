SYRACUSE — Polywood, 1001 W. Brooklyn St., is planning to invest $12 million in a new 300,000-400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will create 300-400 new jobs and a new athletic complex for the town.
Syracuse Town Council members and officials met virtually Thursday afternoon in a special meeting to approve a resolution approving an economic development agreement and real estate purchase relating to the project. The redevelopment commission also approved the resolution in a virtual meeting held prior to the council meeting.
Dennis Otten with Bose, McKinley and Evans, acting as bond council for the agreement, explained the “exciting redevelopment project for the town” involves Polywood building a new manufacturing facility at the site of the current Harold Schrock Athletic Complex at 900 W. Brooklyn St.
Otten said the new athletic complex is part of the agreement for property tax abatement. In return for the town selling the 6.96 acres of land for $10 and giving property and real estate tax abatements, Polywood is contributing $500,000 toward the town’s purchase of land for a new athletic complex. The 23.57 acres of land is off Kern Road, at the former Black Walnut Farms.
Otten mentioned the town revenue would not be involved in the project, only revenue from the Tax Incremental Finance district created from the new project.
According to Syracuse Town Manager Mike Noe, the new athletic complex on Kern Road will be about a half-mile south of Wawasee High School’s athletic fields and just south of Kern’s Crossing housing addition. He said the town hopes to break ground on the project in June or July and plant grass seed so the fields would be ready next year. Other construction, including a concession stand, etc., will take about a year.
Noe said Polywood is constructing an additional 150,000-square-foot facility to add 80 extruders for plastic.
“With Rinker (boat factory) closing in July, these new jobs Polywood plans to add will help offset those losses,” Noe said.
Doug Rassi, chief executive officer of Polywood, said the expansion is part of the company’s long-range growth plan and not due to any new product line.
“We’ve been doubling our business every three years for the past 20 years,” he said.
Polywood also has operations in North Carolina so, when deciding where it’d be best to expand operations, a lot of factors went into that decision.
Rassi said the company and its founders have roots in the Syracuse area and he commended the Kosciusko County Economic Development and Director Alan Tio for working with them. The company had visits from Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Mike Braun and Rep. Jackie Walorski, who he said all did a really great job of explaining why they’d want to keep the jobs in Kosciusko County.
He said he also wanted to “commend the town of Syracuse and town board, who were also very persuasive about keeping the jobs in Syracuse.”
He said they worked hard to get NIPSCO to put in a power plant that they’ll need and offered to improve roads for truck traffic.
When a company has rapid growth, according to Rassi, “The community and economic development leadership are huge factors.”
As far as the town’s athletic complex moving, Rassi said the town was being “very practical” in getting the fields out of the industrial area and moved up by the schools.
Rassi said they plan to start construction in January 2021, with estimated completion the end of that year. Despite having a difficult March and April because of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty, “The first week of May has shown positive indicators so I believe we’re back on track and can stay on that timeline,” he said.
“We’re very excited about it,” he added.
The Town Council unanimously adopted the resolution with the condition that any additional costs for the ball fields would be brought to the council to approve in advance.
In other business, the council:
• Approved $13,200 to Kimple & Associates, Warsaw, for surveying and engineering work at the current athletic complex.
• Approved adding Alan Frank, a former Wawasee High School principal, to the area plan commission.
