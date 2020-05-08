NAPPANEE [mdash] John E. Schmucker, 60, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 6:30 am. He was born Jan. 22, 1960, in Elkhart to Earl and Mary (Miller) Schmucker. Mr. Schmucker lived his lifetime in this area. On Nov. 6, 1980, he married Donna…