GOSHEN — A new voter registration office and two additional vote center locations for the 2020 election cycle were announced Friday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Election Board in Goshen.
At the meeting, board members were informed by Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson that a new, part-time voter registration office has been opened on the third floor of the Elkhart County Health Department, located in the Lincoln Center at 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart.
“While this office is only part time, it will offer voter registration assistance in filing a new registration, updating, changing, or correcting an existing registration, absentee ballot information and forms, upcoming election information, and other election and voter registration related information,” Anderson said of the new office.
According to Anderson, the new office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., with additional hours to be added as needed.
The new office opened at noon Thursday.
NEW VOTE CENTERS
Also Friday, board members were notified that two additional vote center locations will be offered during the 2020 election cycle, bringing the total number of locations to 29.
“We are adding two new ones, those being the First Presbyterian Church on the north side of Lincoln Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets,” Anderson said of the first new site, at 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. “The second new location is the Lincoln Center Health Department building in downtown Elkhart. That will also be open on Election Day as a vote center.”
Anderson noted that the two new locations were added after discussions arose surrounding a desire to have a more walkable location for the downtowns in both Goshen and Elkhart.
“The discussion of the board over the previous six to eight months has been with the urging of the public parties in both Goshen and Elkhart to have a somewhat walkable downtown location, particularly in downtown Goshen,” Anderson said.
ABSENTEE IN-PERSON
In addition to the four primary In-Person Absentee voting locations typically established in Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee, Anderson also noted Friday that two new In-Person Absentee voting locations will also be added for the 2020 election cycle, one of which will be the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen.
“We are moving out of the Elkhart County Administration Building because of lack of size, lack of parking, and the interruption of county business as people are standing in the hallway to cast their ballots,” Anderson said of the move. “Then the second change that we have is that we used to be at the Town Hall in Middlebury. Again, that location is a little on the small side. We have been in discussions with Middlebury Church of the Brethren, and we are moving to their location at 507 Bristol Ave., northwest of downtown.”
For more information on vote center locations, dates and times of operation, visit www.elkhartcountyclerk.com.
