GOSHEN — A new Dollar General has opened in Goshen.
The store, located at 811 E. Kercher Road, received approval from the Goshen Board of Public Works for its post-construction stormwater management plan for Dollar General Parke North location Monday and officially opened this week.
Store hours according to the website are currently listed as 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Goshen store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, through a news release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
The addition of the Goshen store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
The press release also indicated that Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Goshen community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions at www.dollargeneral.com.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.