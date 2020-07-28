GOSHEN — Goshen’s East Lincoln Crossroads neighborhood could soon be home to the city’s first official dog park following action by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, for a use variance needed in order to allow for the construction of a new dog park on a vacant city-owned lot located at 119 S. Ninth St. in the East Lincoln Crossroads neighborhood.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is zoned Residential R-1 and is surrounded to the south and west by residential properties, a garage to the north, and the overpass of the U.S. 33 connector to the north and northeast.
“The proposed park will have a 4-foot fence around the interior of the property,” Deegan said of the plan. “The purpose of the park will be to allow dog owners in the park to let their dogs roam un-leashed within the fence. Outside the fence will be four parking spaces, a pedestrian walkway, and evergreen buffer screening along the north and south property lines. The north portion of the fence will include an arched entryway 12 feet in height and with an approximately 15-square-foot sign.”
Deegan noted that parks are a conditional use in all city zoning districts, and when the conditions cannot be met, a use variance is required.
Referencing the 119 S. Ninth St. site, Deegan explained that the vacant lot features two elements that do not meet the conditional use requirement, which is why the use variance is needed. They include:
• The fence will be located approximately 15 feet from the residential properties to the north and south and approximately 41 feet from residential properties to the west. The conditional use requirements prohibit buildings or structures from being located closer than 50 feet from any residential use or residential zoning district boundary line.
• The overall height of the sign is approximately 12 feet and it will be placed on an arched entryway that will not be located in a landscaped area, whereas parks are allowed a monument-style freestanding sign no greater than 5 feet in height and located in a landscaped area.
“Given that the proposed park is less than a third of an acre, will have only four parking spaces, and will have its north and south property lines screened by evergreen trees, neighboring residences are unlikely to be harmed by the relatively low-intensity use of the property,” Deegan said in voicing his support for the use variance request. “Moreover, whereas the fence must meet the 50-foot setback requirement because it is a structure, fences on other properties are typically permitted adjacent to property lines. A typical residential property in the R-1 District, for example, is permitted a fence 8 feet in height adjacent to the rear and side property lines.”
Deegan also pointed out that while the project’s proposed sign would be greater in height than the 5 feet allowed for parks, it is still relatively small in size at 15 square feet and will be non-illuminated.
“Its placement on the entryway is more practical for the park than a monument sign because the park is not accessed from a dedicated public street,” Deegan added of the sign. “Overall, the proposed sign will be relatively inconspicuous and is a logical alternative to a monument sign for the park’s intended use. Because the sign is above a pedestrian entryway, allowing relief from the landscaped area requirement is justified.”
Lastly, Deegan noted his belief that the proposed dog park represents a positive step toward achieving the city’s vision for the community as set forth in Goshen’s Comprehensive Plan.
“The plan notes that parks help ‘contribute to citizens’ mental and physical health, promote economic development, and provide environmental benefits to the community.’ Its goal of strengthening underserved areas for parks and recreational amenities in the city will fit well with the East Lincoln Crossroads Neighborhood,” he explained.
According to Heyde, the park’s construction will be grant-funded, and once completed the park will be considered “passive,” meaning there will be no fee or membership needed in order to utilize the park.
“It will be small, neighborhood, walkable park. So, we’re not requiring a membership or anything like that,” Heyde said. “And as far as the continued maintenance, that would fall on the parks department, and we anticipate that there would be some mowing and ongoing landscaping needs, and then of course picking up trash and that sort of thing.”
The requested use variance was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Lacasa Inc. for developmental variances needed in order to construct a new single-family home at 224 S. Seventh St.
• Approved a request by LaCasa Real Estate Holdings Inc. for developmental variances needed in order to construct a new single-family home at 317 S. 10th St.
• Approved a request by Junior and Tammy Hunley and Lacasa Inc. for a developmental variance needed in order to build an accessibility ramp for a home located at 1303 E. Plymouth Ave.
• Approved a request by Goshen Theater Inc. for developmental variances needed in order to allow for the placement of two window electronic message centers and a commemorative wall plaque at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.
• Approved a request by Chupp Holdings LLC and Jeremy Miller for a use variance needed in order to allow for the operation of a new women’s beauty, health and wellness business in a former church building located at 2339 Eisenhower Drive North.
