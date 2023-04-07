NAPPANEE — GEN-Y Hitch, which manufactures towing and hauling products, has announced a new partnership with Turn 14 Distribution, a national warehouse distributor which sells vehicle parts and accessories into the automotive aftermarket exclusively through the business-to-business channel.
With distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Texas and Nevada, the company boasts ground shipping coverage to 43% of the U.S. population in one day and 100% within two days.
"We are thrilled to be able to sell our products through Turn 14!" GEN-Y Hitch Sales Director Jason Helmuth stated in a news release. "In the last year, we’ve received good feedback from the automotive market saying they like working with Turn 14. And in turn it has been a pleasure to start our relationship with Turn 14’s Team as we started on-boarding with them, up until we receive their opening order, and beyond. We look forward to serving our customers through Turn 14’s distribution network!"
Turn 14 Distribution, which is privately owned and operated, leverages proprietary technology and innovative logistics solutions to drive growth while simultaneously developing robust, symbiotic relationships up and down the supply chain to accelerate that growth, the release stated.
"Just like GEN-Y, we believe Turn 14 is actively working to improve their business by looking at future trends in the automotive industry," Helmuth added. "We can tell they take pride in their work and that's the type of partners we strive to work with."
To learn more, visit www.genyhitch.com.