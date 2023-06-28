NAPPANEE — Grace Hostetler started her career at the Nappanee Boys & Girls Club when she was in high school.
“I’m club staff for life!” she now said, as newly named area director.
Hostetler grew up in Wakarusa, where her parents and grandparents live.
“My cousin and I shared a driveway, so I grew up pretty close to family,” she said.
She moved to Nappanee in 2013 and lived there for a few years before moving back to Wakarusa and now she lives in South Bend where she and her boyfriend have a dog and chickens on over an acre of land.
“I love the small town feel of being close to actual family and people who become family and that’s what led me here,” she said.
When Hostetler was in high school and needed a job to pay for a car and gas, the fast-food industry didn’t appeal to her and she mentioned to friends she wanted something more fulfilling. A friend invited her to apply at the Boys & Girls Club.
“I started as program assistant eight years ago and I’ve been here ever since,” she said.
She assisted in the learning center, game room, teen center, art room and gym. She also helped serve dinners and snacks and then in 2016 she was promoted to front counter coordinator.
“When we moved to this building in 2019 they were able to offer more opportunities for promotions,” she said, adding that she became member services coordinator.
She was in that position until last October when she became program manager, a position she held until accepting the position of area director. The area director position opened up after the previous longtime area director Mandy Gerber was promoted to director of programming and training for all four clubs in the county.
She said they even get kids outside the county.
“Whatever kids walk through our doors we want them to have the best experience,” she said.
Hostetler said the Boys and Girls Club organization “likes to train up."
"They tell supervisors and coordinators to pick that one person to train up to take your position if you move up," she said. "That’s what Mandy did for me.”
Because of that, she said it’s been a smooth transition.
“Yes, there’s been a lot of training, but it’s been over 7-8 years," she said. "There are different things for me to learn now; to build relationships Mandy started and develop new ones, but so far it’s been a very smooth transition.”
Hostetler said that because she was program manager prior to taking her new role she had all the summer programming in place, which also helped.
“That would’ve been a challenge if the programming wasn’t already planned out,” she said.
“My team has been so great — being flexible about bouncing around where help is needed, going on field trips and helping when I can’t be here due to area meetings, etc.,” she said.
Building relationships and members
One area Hostetler wants to focus on is building relationships in Wakarusa.
“We have very strong relationships with Nappanee and the Nappanee community has been great the way Nappanee has wrapped its arms around the Boys and Girls Club,” she said, pointing out snacks that someone had dropped off for the staff. “Now that we have that, I’d like us to get into other towns and get into Wakarusa more and make sure people know kids can have transportation during the school year and let them know all the resources we have available here — and it’s just a ten-minute short drive.”
She acknowledged they have some relationships in Wakarusa — they've hosted numerous fundraisers at Nelson’s, J&N Stone did the stone on the new club and a couple of other businesses have donated. She said the schools have been great about letting them come in and set up information tables.
She said they have about 50-75 members from Wakarusa.
“We’d just like more of a presence there,” she said.
Hostetler said they have 350 members — 170 in the summer, with an average of 110-115 each day.
She said they have kids coming from Bremen, Jimtown and Fairfield Schools, as well as kids who are homeschooled. During the school year transportation is provided from each of the Wa Nee Schools, outside of Wa-Nee members do have to provide their own transportation. She explained that some of the members from out of the area have parents who work in Nappanee or Wakarusa and drop them off in the morning before work and pick them up after. The club’s summer hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. make that convenient for parents and the club provides breakfast, lunch and a snack.
Summer programs
Hostetler said they keep the kids fairy busy in the summer. Some of the programs include a Bike-Play program they have each Friday where the kids can bring their bikes and ride around the block and around the nearby Nappanee Elementary School loop, and they can also play in the playground.
They also have a summer explorer’s program, which is nature oriented. They partner with Nappanee Parks Department and the Elkhart County Parks Department, who bring lessons to them. They also take field trips to the Boy Scout Cabin in Nappanee and the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
They have a Lemonade Day Club, which partners with Junior Achievement and at the end of summer they set up a lemonade stand that the kids designed.
There are arts programs such as ‘Clay Day’ where the kids made a trinket tray in the shape of an animal, took it to the Nappanee Arts Center to be fired and then brought it back to the club to apply glaze. They’ll then take it back to the Arts Center for the final firing and visit the center. They also have an Art of Emotions program that helps kids cope with different emotions through art.
They have a book club upstairs and a Key Club — a service and leadership club and those members run the coffee bar, provided by Main Street Roasters, in the teen center.
There’s a cooking club and the kids make enough to take home to show their parents. They also have athletic clubs — soccer, volleyball, flag football and dodgeball. Hostetler shared that the 13-18 year olds won pickleball and kick ball tournaments against other clubs.
They take field trips to Ninja Golf, three trips to Putt Putt Golf with the different age groups and the same with the trip to Potawatomie Zoo.
They also partnered with the Nappanee Public Library who came in to sign up the kids for the summer reading challenge.
“So many different partnerships we have help enhance the kid’s experience in the summer programs then trickle into fall and it’s year-round fun for the kids,” she said.
Living the dream
Hostetler said this promotion to area director “has been like a dream come true."
"I’ve always wanted to work with kids — when I was younger I’d draw up plans for an in-house day care," she said. "To be able to start here in high school and turn it into a career is so cool.”
She said after she worked there awhile she was learning about the difference and impact she could make on the kids.
“But the difference they make on you as well, they kind of sucked me in," she reflected.
She commended the organization for the way they provide opportunities for growth and training to move up with the organization and provide skills that can also be applied in other fields, too.
“But I’m a club staff for life — the cliché saying is ‘when you do what you love you’ll never work a day in your life’ — it’s been a lot of fun; definitely chaos at times, but I wouldn’t change what I do for anything,” she added. “Now in this new role I can help create that career for new people coming in.”
Hostetler is looking forward to helping others make their goals and dreams come true.
To learn more, visit www.greatfutures.club/clubs/nappanee-club.