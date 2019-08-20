GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Culver’s restaurant on the city’s northwest side cleared a major hurdle Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
During the meeting, commission members gave their blessing to a request by S & L Properties Goshen North LLC, Yoder Ainlay Ulmer & Buckingham, Super Steer Realty Inc. and Triangle Rubber Co. Inc. for the rezoning of a portion of 2024 Elkhart Road from Residential R-1 to Commercial B-3, and the rezoning of a portion of 1824 Elkhart Road from Residential R-1 to Industrial M-1.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, rezoning of the 2024 Elkhart Road property was being requested in order to bring the property in line with surrounding B-3 zoning, with the ultimate goal by S & L Properties of constructing a new Culver’s restaurant on the site.
The restaurant will be the second Culver's outlet in the city. The first Culver's is located along Lincolnway East on the city's southeast side.
As part of its petition to the commission, S & L Properties noted that the requested rezoning was a condition of the company’s proposal to purchase the property from the site’s current owner, Super Steer Realty Inc.
“The property is currently vacant, but the prior use on the property was a restaurant, which was demolished in January of 2000,” Yoder added of the property. That restaurant was Super Steer Steak House.
As for the nearby 1824 Elkhart Road property, Yoder noted that the request by Triangle Rubber to rezone the parcel from R-1 to M-1 was being made in order to make the zoning consistent with the existing zoning and land use in the area.
“Adjacent to the 2024 Elkhart Road parcel is an R-1 parcel that is part of 1824 Elkhart Road, which is a multi-parcel Triangle Rubber property,” Yoder said of the site. “It is one tax parcel, but it has split zoning: R-1 on the west, and M-1 on the east. That R-1 zoning is not needed there, and it complicates the development adjacent to the B-3. So it really needs to be changed to M-1 to match the rest of that Triangle Rubber property, and now is the time to do that so that we don’t just leave a little piece there that’s not zoned properly.”
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and passed unanimously to forward the two rezoning requests on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, commission members approved a request by Advanced Management Group LLC, developers of The Gardens subdivision, for an amendment to a previous subdivision approval granted in 2003 that required a sidewalk to be installed along the west side of Tulip Boulevard, south of Clinton Street, extending south to 2407 Tulip Blvd. The petitioners requested the amendment in order to remove the sidewalk requirement along the west side of Tulip Boulevard, as they felt removal of the existing swath of mature trees along the roadway that would need to happen in order for the sidewalk to be installed would be a detriment to the neighborhood.
