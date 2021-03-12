GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s health officer believes one variant of the COVID-19 virus is present in the county, but no testing has confirmed that.
The B.1.17 variant has been found in neighboring St. Joseph County. Statewide there have been 30 cases of the variant found, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“I think we have all heard that the variant B.1.17 has been found in St. Joseph County, so we should just anticipate that it is here in Elkhart County. We are not that far away,” Dr. Bethany Wait said at her weekly press conference Friday.
“We knew it would happen eventually, to get this close,” she said. “Certainly we are concerned, so the most we can do is ask people to please mask up, please small groups, take care of yourself. This variant has been known to spread and spread very aggressively, so we could have outbreaks that will take us into restriction levels that we are not going to want.”
She also cautioned people who will be traveling to Florida for spring break vacations to be extra vigilant because that state has a high rate of B.1.17 cases. She urged anyone who intends to travel there to get vaccinated before they leave, if they can, and to wear masks, socially distance and avoid large groups when they return.
Wait said the testing for the variant is done through the Indiana State Health Department through random samples. Then the state health department notifies the local health department.
She said tracking exposure for those who come into contact with someone carrying the variant virus will be similar to what is being done for those with the original COVID-19 strain.
“We reach out to everybody we can from a contract tracing standpoint,” Wait said. “Whether they agree and want us to talk with them about who their contacts are is all citizen dependent. So, we are not trying to track people, we just want to protect the community and slow the spread, so we reach out to everybody. This is not a new concept for a health department to do. We do this every day.”
NEW NUMBERS
Wait said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are trending downward, interrupted last week by a small spike of eight admissions at Elkhart General a few days ago. There are now more than 17,000 county residents who have been fully vaccinated with 29,100 having received their first dose only.
The positivity rate for the county is 5.05%, meaning the county is still in the yellow advisory range. That status means event and seating capacity remains at 50%, according to Wait.
Thirty Indiana counties have yellow rankings, one has an orange ranking while 61 counties have dropped to the blue ranking, meaning they have less than 10 new cases per 100,000 of population.
“I know we all want to move on and get back to normalcy, but if we continue to have spikes we are going to continue to stay in the yellow, or possibly go to the orange level, which means we will continue to have restrictions,” Wait said. “So, how I can implore people to continue to social distance and wear masks is our number one concern. That is the way we progress to that 100% capacity that we all want to get to.”
