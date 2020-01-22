GOSHEN — Elkhart County is a community of makers who take pride in the quality of their work and products, and the coalition of county leaders and residents who make up the Vibrant Communities initiative want the world to know it.
That goal was the primary motivator behind the Vibrant Communities-hosted “Big Event,” a community-centered celebration held Wednesday at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart aimed at both honoring the initiative’s last four years of work while also providing a platform to reveal what the movement has in store for 2020.
“Today is a great event, and it’s just a great way to celebrate everything that has been going on with Vibrant Communities, and also to announce a new brand that we’re going to launch countywide,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick, co-chair of the Vibrant Communities initiative along with Elkhart City Councilman Arvis Dawson.
Launched in 2016, Vibrant Communities was created with the goal of inspiring residents to advocate for quality of place as a critical component of improving Elkhart County, Weirick explained.
“The mission of the organization is to help everybody really love where they live, and then share that love, and act upon it, and move forward with a bunch of different programs,” she said. “We talk a lot about quality of place, talent attraction and retention, placemaking in general, and all of those words have really started to make it into the vernacular of everybody’s daily lives and programming. A lot of municipalities, a lot of other elected officials have been using it, so it’s really kind of exciting to see the momentum we’ve gained over these last four years.”
Through discussions organized by Vibrant Communities at various community conversations throughout the county, a 77-item Action Agenda of priority projects, programs and policies to improve downtowns, parks and trails, arts and cultural activities, and resident engagement was created. Of those 77 items, more than 50 have been either started or completed as of this year.
DESTINATION BRAND
While Wednesday’s gathering was definitely a celebration of the initiative’s work over the past four years, attendees of the Big Event were also first to get a look at the county’s newly-created destination brand, “Elkhart County is Well Crafted.”
“It’s always a great opportunity to bring everybody together with one unified statement, so we spent more than a year researching what exactly the county’s place DNA is, or what’s really at our core, and that’s how we came up with the new brand identity that we’re unveiling here today,” Weirick said. “This campaign is about everything that we have made. We are true makers. And it’s not just the RVs, and the doughnuts, and all of those things that people identify with Elkhart County. It’s also the people that make us well crafted. The people of Elkhart County have this crazy work ethic, and this wonderful altruistic nature that just make this community fantastic and wonderful.”
Dawson offered a similar sentiment when reflecting upon the new brand.
“To me, this new brand means that if you come to Elkhart County, and you buy anything, it’s going to be well crafted,” Dawson said. “If you go to Nappanee to the furniture store and buy some furniture, it’s going to be well crafted. If you buy an RV, it’s going to be well crafted. If you go to Janus Motorcycles in Goshen and buy a motorcycle, it’s well crafted. We have so many things that we do here that people take pride in doing, and we want to make sure the world knows that.”
As for why a brand identity is important for the county, Dawson noted it all comes down to competition and visibility.
“I think regionally it’s very important,” Dawson said. “We’re trying to operate regionally, so we start with the county, and not individual cities, and connect with St. Joseph County, etc. That’s very important to our economic development, so now I think is a fine time for us to be doing this.”
NEW INITIATIVES
In addition to the brand reveal, Vibrant Communities representatives Wednesday also announced a number of new programs and initiatives the group will be launching in 2020, one of which is coined “Vibrant Neighborhoods.”
“This program involves looking at what makes your neighborhood vibrant, and how can we make your neighborhood vibrant,” Dawson said of the new program. “What do you love about your neighborhood? Share that with us, so that we can share that with the rest of the county and the community.”
Also announced Wednesday as something the community can look forward to in 2020 is the initiative’s new “Vibrant Champions” program.
“Vibrant Champions is a program where anybody can sign up to be a Vibrant Champion, and what that means is they’re going to ensure that the neighborhood they live in is going to be the best neighborhood it can possibly be, or they’re going to go to a school and help out a school and do the best they can, because it’s important to them,” Dawson said. “It’s important for individuals to decide what it is they want to do individually to make themselves vibrant, and to make the county vibrant. So, if we get a lot of people doing a lot of little things, we can do great things.”
For more information about the Vibrant Communities initiative or to become involved, visit vibrantelkhartcounty.org.
