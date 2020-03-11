MILFORD — Council members were introduced to a new doctor who opened a clinic in town and swore in two new reserve officers at their meeting Monday night.
Dr. Gayle Borkowski was present with a couple of staff members to introduce herself as a new medical practitioner in town. Borkowski, of North Central Indiana Medical Clinic, 112 S. Main St., said she understands the town needs family practitioners and she plans to grow by adding physicians. Borkowski informed the council she worked at Fairhaven Obstetrics and Gynecology in Goshen for approximately 20 years.
The business is accepting new patients but, for the time being, accepts cash only as they are still working out insurance contracts.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
The council approved hiring two reserve police officers, Travis Bays and Matthew Carter, who were sworn in at the start of the meeting.
Police Chief Derek Kreider told council members the department’s body cameras have arrived, as well as the 800 megahertz radios, and they work great.
Kreider asked the media to help get the message out that residents shouldn’t hesitate to call them, even if it seems trivial, something he often hears. Kreider said there have been some car break-ins recently.
“If you see something or if you need us, please give us a call; we’re here for you,” he said.
FIRE DEPARTMENT EQUIPMENT
Members of the Milford Fire Department were at the meeting and, after receiving the news that funding was in place for much-needed air packs and bottles, each thanked the council and clerk-treasurer.
Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall broke down the funding, telling the council Jefferson Township committed $10,000, a grant from Kosciusko County Community Foundation was for $10,000 and Van Buren Township will pay $10,000. In addition, Gall said, they received three personal donations of $1,000 each and the town will pay $99,214 to cover the rest.
The $132,214 is expected to purchase approximately 16 air packs and 32 bottles for the packs from Hoosier Fire Equipment. Council president Doug Ruch thanked all those involved for their hard work in making this happen.
“I commend all parties involved. It’s been a long time since everyone’s worked so well together,” Ruch said.
Milford Fire Department is a volunteer department on contract with the town, Van Buren Township and the eastern part of Jefferson Township. The town owns the station and two trucks and Van Buren Township owns the remaining trucks. The majority of the funding comes from Milford and Van Buren Township.
STREETS, WATER, PARKS
Steve Marquart brought several issues for the council’s attention and approval. There was discussion about an erosion issue on Old Ind. 15 that he said is starting to affect new pavement. He said someone sprayed the ditch with Round Up, killing all vegetation and causing erosion issues.
“Only five, six years ago we re-dug that ditch,” he said. “A lot of water comes off that hill.”
He said he spoke to Phend & Brown and Beer & Slabaugh for suggestions and quotes. Ruch said since the area is in the tax increment finance district, it’s possible they may be able to use redevelopment funds to correct it.
Marquart also shared the issues he’s having with replacing meters, due to slow turnaround on warranty work. He said right now they have 69 dead meters and they don’t have any registers to replace them. He asked the council if he could get 70 meters through cross shipment but, because they have to be changed out and returned within 30 to 45 days or they’ll get billed, the council approved only 30 meters at this time.
In other business, council:
• Approved paving an additional alley by Phend & Brown at a cost of $15,165.
• Approved renting dumpsters for Spring Cleaning Days at a cost of $400 per dumpster.
• Approved a 50/50 match for sidewalk replacement for three residents at the town’s cost of $6,626.25 and an additional ADA ramp at a cost of $800.
• Approved ordering 75 tons of salt at a cost of $7,739.25.
• Approved converting the battery for generator at the water plant to a two battery system from Evapar at a cost of $1,499.20.
• Approved a preventative maintenance agreement with Evapar for $3,645 and all generators will be checked twice a year.
• Approved new logo and decals for the town.
• Approved new insurance plan for employees.
• Approved alternative hours for the clerk’s office this week. Hours will be posted on the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.