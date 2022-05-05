The Concord Community Schools Police Department will soon welcome a new chief and a new police officer.
Officer John Riddle will soon be promoted to the role of chief of police for the Concord Community Schools Police Department. Riddle joined Concord in August of 2021 from South Bend Police Department where he served 29 years in a variety of capacities. He will begin his new role on May 16.
“Officer Riddle joined us at the beginning of the school year and from day one, it was clear that he had a deep understanding of the importance of building relationships with students and staff to ensure the safety of all,” Superintendent Dan Funston said. “His many years of experience have prepared him for this opportunity and we look forward to seeing his leadership in action.”
Officer Eric Schuman will join the department on May 23 as the newest CCSPD officer. He has been employed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office since April of 2012, and most recently worked as a detective in the property crimes division.
According to Concord spokeswoman Julie Beer, current CCSPD Chief of Police/Director of Safety Nic Minder accepted a new role outside of law enforcement, but plans to continue to serve his community in a variety of ways, including through the girls basketball program. His last day will be May 13. Minder was hired in April of 2017 when the Concord Community Schools Police Department was formed.
“We greatly appreciate Chief Minder’s vision for his department and his dedication to the safety of our school community," Funston said. "Under his supervision, CCSPD has grown to become a key component of our school safety initiatives and Chief Minder’s input and perspective as a law enforcement officer has been invaluable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.