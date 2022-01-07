Voter information

Area candidates who filed for the May 3 primary election on Friday include:

County Auditor

Patty A. Pickens (R) 

County Council - District 1

Doug S. Graham (R) 

Benton Township Trustee

Brad Showalter (R) 

Jefferson Township Trustee

James "Jim" Weldy (R) 

Locke Township Trustee

Peggy A. Hunsberger (R) 

Benton Township Board (3 seats)

Steve Showalter (R) 

Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)

Rick E. Kauffman (R)

Middlebury Town Council At-Large (2 seats)

Chuck Teall (R) 

Wakarusa Town Council At-Large (2 seats)

Rocco R. Rigsby (R)

