Area candidates who filed for the May 3 primary election on Friday include:
County Auditor
Patty A. Pickens (R)
County Council - District 1
Doug S. Graham (R)
Benton Township Trustee
Brad Showalter (R)
Jefferson Township Trustee
James "Jim" Weldy (R)
Locke Township Trustee
Peggy A. Hunsberger (R)
Benton Township Board (3 seats)
Steve Showalter (R)
Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)
Rick E. Kauffman (R)
Middlebury Town Council At-Large (2 seats)
Chuck Teall (R)
Wakarusa Town Council At-Large (2 seats)
Rocco R. Rigsby (R)
