SYRACUSE — Redevelopment commission members made agreements with two new businesses set to move into the industrial park during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting.
Town officials welcomed Legacy Wood Creations and Aluminum Insights, which have made plans to join Syracuse’s 6 & 13 Tech Industrial Park.
Andrew Miller, owner of Legacy Wood Creations, will be making a $250,000 investment and creating 10 new jobs at a rate of $15 an hour.
Miller said he has a company in Milford and is looking forward to moving to Syracuse.
“I think there’s room for something like this with custom cabinets and showroom in the area so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do,” he said.
Aluminum Insights will be making a $7.4 million investment. Steve Brenneman, one of Aluminum Insights owners, said they plan to start with 17 to 20 employees working two shifts and they plan to eventually increase to 50 to 75 employees and three shifts. Brenneman said they’re moving in one piece of equipment that’s high tech in keeping with the technology industrial park, and the equipment is very automated.
“We want to do the right thing and be a good neighbor,” he said. “We’re excited to do this start up in Syracuse. I have a manufacturing facility in Nappanee and they’ve been really great to work with. I get the same feeling here. I like the industrial park. We’re excited.”
The economic development agreements state that the town will support abatement, sell property to them, construct the infrastructure and provide purchase price proceeds grant.
Larry Siegel, redevelopment commission president, told the men, “Welcome to the neighborhood. Thank you for choosing Syracuse.”
POLYWOOD TIF
A public hearing was held for confirming resolution for tax abatement for Polywood. No one from the public was present to speak and Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker said she didn’t receive anything prior to the meeting. The redevelopment commission went on to pass the resolution establishing the Syracuse-Polywood TIF district.
Council also approved a resolution ratifying the purchase of approximately 23.57 acres of real estate on Kern Road.
