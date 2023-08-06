LAGRANGE — A new building for the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is in the works after multiple years of planning.
The goal is to build it right off the parking lot on the jail property, east of Ind. 9. LCSO has estimated that the cost would be around $400,000, but the bid has to be accepted and awarded first. Once the bid is awarded, the building time will be six months. No builder has been selected yet.
No taxpayer dollars will be used in the payment of the building. American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the government will be used.
“The former Sheriff, Jeff Campos, myself and Sgt. [Cliff] Hibbs got together and started brainstorming, trying to come up with what would be best for our office and employees here,” Sheriff Tracy Harker said of the planning process.
On paper, the new building has only been in the works for two years, but talks of a new building go back almost eight years. The need for storage space and a secure space for vehicles increased over the last several years.
The office does not have a secure detective bay and the maintenance technician is also in need of storage space. A secure detective bay will be helpful in safely transporting and securing prisoners, he said.
There will also be a larger training center for officers in the new building.
“The training room we have at the sheriff’s office is fairly small,” Harker said. “To add trainings or to bring in someone from the outside to do trainings for officers for the entire county, we wanted to make sure we had an adequate training center.”
The building will be beneficial for securing vehicles, he said. A couple of years ago, someone tried vandalize the vehicles. It will also help keep the vehicles from wear from the weather, Harker said. Since the vehicles currently sit outside, they are prone to rust and their tires wear out easier.
The new building will also serve a dual purpose. It will also serve as a command central area. If something happens, like a natural disaster, they can easily send an emergency vehicle to pull other vehicles out.
“It’s not just a building for LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office,” Harker said. “It’s a building LaGrange County will be able to use in multiple facets.”