SYRACUSE — Two more local barns have been damaged in fires as investigations are underway into a series of similar fires over the past several months.
The new fires started within about 90 minutes of each other at properties near Syracuse late Friday night.
According to Elkhart County police, the first fire was reported at 72648 C.R. 43 around 9:40 p.m. Then around 11:15 p.m., the other fire was reported at 13394 C.R. 48, police said in a statement. The locations are about eight miles apart.
Benton Township firefighters were said to have led the response to both blazes.
No injuries were reported.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office, have opened preliminary investigations into the incidents.
Police said no further information would be available until Monday.
The fires struck about two weeks after two other barns were damaged by fires in Elkhart County, closer to Goshen. Also within about 90 minutes of each other, one fire started around 11:25 p.m., Sept. 18, at 25445 C.R. 38, and was followed by the second around 12:45 a.m., Sept. 19, at a dairy farm at 62045 C.R. 9.
Collectively, Elkhart County police are investigating eight or nine such fires that have been reported since the spring.
Police in Kosciusko and St. Joseph counties, as well as potentially Marshall County, have also been investigating several barn fires in their jurisdictions this year.
