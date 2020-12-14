GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new Art Alley in downtown Goshen moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, for permission to utilize the public right of way in the east/west alley between 118 and 120 S. Main St. for development of a new Art Alley project.
According to Hutsell, the Goshen Arts Council, in partnership with the city, was recently awarded a $10,000 National Association of Realtors Placemaking Grant through the Elkhart County Board of Realtors.
“The funding is going to be utilized to activate a new alleyway in downtown Goshen,” Hutsell told the board. “The selected alley is on the east side of Main Street between Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue, and is located directly between 118 and 120 S. Main St.”
As currently planned, the new Art Alley’s theme will be “Love Goshen,” and will involve the installation of six large murals illustrating the theme “Places,” with each mural depicting a different location unique to Goshen, Hutsell explained.
“A ‘call for artists’ was completed in September and the works of six local artists were chosen to be displayed,” Hutsell said of the project. “The murals themselves have been professionally photographed, enlarged and transferred onto vinyl, and they’re attached to an aluminum-backed panel.
“The artists were provided a stipend for their murals, and the funding for the stipend was provided through sponsorships from local real estate agents,” she added. “We’re also fabricating a ‘murphy stage’ that will be placed near the Main Street sidewalk within the alley to provide a small space for future events.”
A murphy stage is a transformable stage that can be stowed in a vertical position against a wall to maximize usable floor space when the stage is not needed, she explained.
As for how the murals will be displayed, she noted each mural will be hung on a steel frame that has been designed and fabricated by General Crafts.
“The frames are freestanding, and the only place they’ll attach is, there will be eight brackets on the north alleyway,” Hutsell said. “Our downtown has recently received a facelift with the Main Street improvements, and we see this opportunity as a way to draw more visitors to the heart of our city. Our goal is to introduce a new series of murals at least once per year as a way to create an ongoing attraction.”
The requested use of the public right of way was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the retirement of Assistant Goshen Fire Chief Merv Miller effective Jan. 2;
• Approved the resignation of Matthew Whitford as an active paramedic with the Goshen Fire Department effective Jan. 1;
• Approved a request by Merritt Lehman for a variance to place a wayfinding sign in the city’s right of way at the north end of the Millrace Cohousing development, located at the corner of River Race Drive and Purl Street, identifying the development as Millrace Cohousing;
• Approved the purchase of a 2021 Tahoe from Kelly Chevrolet of Fort Wayne for use by the Goshen Fire Department. Total cost of the purchase came to $38,190;
• Authorized the use of Shanklin Park as the new state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site operated by the Center for Healing and Hope.
