SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate Theatre has opened its new, 1,500 seat, $4 million theater at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center.
The new venue will host more than 80 public concerts and numerous private events in the coming year, a news release from the company states. The Blue Gate will host an open house at the theater for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. March 24 that will include backstage tours, giveaways, food, a ribbon cutting and more.
The theater offers clear views from every seat, as well as a modern sound and production system. Providing those benefits was a key factor in the decision to build the theater in the former Shipshewana Event Center building at 760 S. Van Buren St., according to vice president and co-owner Phil Heyerly.
“What we really wanted to make sure we got right, above all else, is the customer experience,” Heyerly said. “The new theater provides a much more intimate space, increases the number of patrons that can attend each concert and all while greatly improving the view from each seat.”
Visitors will also see a much larger stage that allows for enhanced production shows like Martina McBride, Celtic Woman, Travis Tritt and Postmodern Jukebox, all shows scheduled in 2020.
“There are many performers who require the area of the stage and the mechanicals be a certain size or be configurable to their needs to support the lights and sound they travel with. The new space now allows us to accommodate these shows,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president and co-owner.
The 2020 performance schedule is available online at TheBlueGate.com and features nationally known acts such as Jeff Foxworthy, Terry Fator, Jamey Johnson, Gary Allan, Newsboys United, 3 Dog Night, Josh Turner and more.
The company’s news release states the Blue Gate was founded in 1984, with the combined businesses hosting more than a half million people in 2019. A large part of the company’s increasing business can be accredited to the Entertainment Division, whose constant effort to increase and improve their offerings has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors and led to an estimated $16.6 million economic impact for the new theater.
Blue Gate Theatre is a division of the Blue Gate Hospitality group. Sister organizations include the Blue Gate Restaurant and Bakery, Blue Gate Musicals, Blue Gate Garden Inn and Shipshewana Furniture Co.
