NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos recently announced that Nelly will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center 9 a.m. July 9.
Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center/.
“In 2000, Nelly put St. Louis on the map,” the release stated. “At the time, hip-hop was just barreling out of the 1990s, when gangsta rap and the Shiny Suit era largely held the spotlight and gradually introduced rap music to a broader audience. The East and West coasts steered the sound and aesthetic of hip-hop as it gained footing in the pop world, staking territory in an industry that had largely favored pop and rock in the decades prior. But with the release of Country Grammar, his blockbuster debut album, Nelly rewrote the rules of what a rap star could be.”
More information on Nelly can be found at www.nelly.net.
