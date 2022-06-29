NAPPANEE — It was a long, hard journey transforming the historic former Martin’s Hardware store into what is now Neighbors Mercantile, but Friday a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the new store.
Marcus and Debra Miller also own Main Street Roasters across the street, and Marcus said they’d look out from the roasting room at the empty building since Martin’s closed in 2013 and think, “‘I wish someone would do something with that,’ until finally we decided maybe we should do something with it.”
As people gathered before the ribbon-cutting, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Kitson thanked everyone for coming and thanked Marcus and Debra for their “hard work, vision and continued investment in Nappanee.”
Kitson praised the couple’s family and faith.
“We’re a community of faith and we don’t hide it and we’re closed on Sundays,” he said.
Marcus shared they had three goals when they bought the building in the summer of 2019. He said they wanted to provide more retail space in Nappanee, take the old building and revitalize it and create a space and environment for the community where people could come and enjoy the building.
He said as they were looking for a name, Neighbors Mercantile kept coming up. They thought the name was timeless and would work moving forward, but also give a nod to the past. He said neighbors had a positive connotation, gave a warm, friendly feeling but also one of safety and security.
“Main Street (Roasters) has been our baby for the last 18 1/2 years and we would never have considered starting this without good people in place there to operate it,” he said.
He thanked the new management team at Neighbors, designer Lauren Johns, B&B Roofing & Construction, thanked their business neighbors for their patience during construction, thanked the city of Nappanee, the chamber and “people in the community we view as neighbors for giving us the opportunity to have two great businesses here.”
And he thanked God.
“We humbly give Him glory,” he said.
Kitson opened it up for others to offer words of encouragement and several did, thanking the Millers for their vision and investment in the community.
The store has three floors and carries camping items, kitchen tools, backyard items, T-shirts, gift items, games and snack food items. It carries some Sweets for Success cookie mix and some Nappanee brand items.
The third floor has an old Newmar Kountry Aire camper being used to display some items — Marcus’ father Mahlon started Newmar — a television with some comfortable chairs around it and an upper outside deck with tables and chairs.
The store has the original brick exposed and the original wood flooring restored. Kitson called it “another gem” for Nappanee.
They paid homage to the predecessor, Martin’s Hardware, with a wall display of photos.
Debra said they wanted to carry items that filled a niche and also reflect the sorts of things that area residents like to do like camping and spending time at the lake. Marcus said they wanted to create a space where people could come in and enjoy the space — watch hunting and fishing shows on the upstairs TV and not feel like they have to purchase something.
Attendees received a gift bag with a coffee mug and a note encouraging them to “visit our neighbors” and included gift cards for some neighboring businesses to encourage that visit.