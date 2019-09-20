SHIPSHEWANA
Nancy and Ron Ingham moved to Shipshewana because it was halfway between their former home in New Hampshire and their son’s home in Fort Collins, Colorado. It was a halfway stop for them when they traveled back and forth and that’s why they decided to retire in the small LaGrange County community.
In their new home, the retirees found a new calling — helping their neighbors, and particularly Ellen Mishler who nominated them.
Ellen, who is 87 and has physical limitations, said she doesn’t “know what I’d do without them” as the couple interacts with her on a daily basis, especially since her husband passed away 2 years ago. Ellen said Nancy and Ron told her, “We adopted you and we’re going to take care of you.”
Mishler has had two back surgeries and her legs are weak, so she uses a walker.
“I do what I can but I can’t do much,” she said.
Ron and Nancy take out her trash on collection day, pick up her mail at the post office and deliver it and always ask if she needs anything. Nancy said they fill her bird feeders, take care of her gardens, weed and water most every day, prune and pickup sticks and trim her hedges. When she gets groceries, they unload them from the car and put them away. Ron snow blows her drive in the winter and on Sundays; they take her to church and then have her over for dinner.
“And we play games,” Ellen reported.
Nancy said when she makes dinner, she often makes two extra plates to hand out to someone else —neighbors Paul and Beth Malone or Gladys Ringo, among others. Ringo passed away recently. And for holidays they usually have a dozen people in whose families are not in the area.
FIVE YEARS OF HELPING
Nancy said they’ve been doing these things since they moved to the area five years ago. The couple has three grown children — a daughter still in New Hampshire; a son in Baltimore, Maryland who is retired from the Navy and needs to stay in the Washington, D.C. area; and another son in Fort Collins, Colorado. There are also nine grandchildren. She said the family tends to visit in the summer.
When they lived in New Hampshire they were busy business owners, but still kept an eye out for those in need, particularly children who might need clothes or school supplies.
“But here, I just feel it’s our calling — many of our neighbors are elderly,” Nancy said.
While the Inghams are in their 70s, she said most of their neighbors are in their late 80s and early 90s.
There’s also an Amish family the couple has befriended that they help as well, especially since the husband passed away. They often give rides to the wife when she needs to go and they visit with them socially as well.
But Nancy shrugs it all off saying, “It’s what we’re supposed to do, right?”
A SPECIAL FRIEND
“As far as Ellen though, she’s adopted,” Nancy said. “She’s part of the family.”
And the Inghams try to anticipate her needs so Nancy doesn’t have to ask, but whatever she needs done, they’re willing to help.
Nancy said the couple, “Never knows what the day is going to bring — who’s going to need help — the days plan themselves.”
“It’s a blessing,” she added. “This was meant to be — this is our calling.”
