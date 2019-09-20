LAGRANGE — Calysta Gulley believes in the philosophy of paying acts of kindness forward.
Coming from a difficult childhood where her parents’ mistakes and misdeeds reflected on and affected her, she said, “I had really good people who didn’t have to be in my life show me unconditional love and took us to church, etc. That’s what inspires me.”
She was inspired to volunteer with a Celebrating Recovery group, with a jail ministry and as event co-leader for Relay for Life in LaGrange County, among others. Two months ago, she was inspired to start a non-profit organization she calls B.I.G. — Believe in Giving. Her work with that organization started before it had an official name and when Gulley started handing out meals to anyone who needed one.
She said the news that the local school corporation wouldn’t be handing out free meals to kids this past summer was the motivation behind her idea to provide the meals.
“I was once one of those kids who needed the free meals, so I knew there’d be kids going without,” she admitted.
She said she raised $500 by having a rib sale and local businesses donated food. She said when she posted on her Facebook page if anyone wanted to help, “My Facebook blew up with comments, so I got a committee going.”
She received permission to set up tables in front of the courthouse and hand out meals to anyone who needed them. She has also taken meals to the homeless in South Bend.
Calysta said she has about five people regularly helping with B.I.G. She is in the process of establishing the organization with non-profit status.
A BIG HEART
Thalia Kuhns nominated Calysta for the Neighbors recognition and said, “Calysta’s a girl with a big heart. She works full time and has three girls (aged 8, 4 and 2 years of age) and she just wants to help others. She’s now formed this group and I felt she needed to be recognized.”
Calysta said when Thalia told her she was nominating her she thought she didn’t need recognition because she was just doing the right thing and doing it for God. She then added, “It meant a lot that she took the time to nominate me.”
Another reason she began the organization was the realization that she wouldn’t be able to go to Honduras on a mission trip but then realizing that there are needs right in her local community.
“I prayed for two days and then the name hit me — B.I.G.— Believe in Giving — and I want it to grow big; I want it to spread to other communities,” she said.
Calysta said she’s a big advocate for forgiveness and for surrounding yourself with people who inspire and push you to be better.
“We all have a story; we all have bad days where we want to give up — but our job on Earth isn’t just to exist and complain,” she said.
Even those whose resources are limited can make a difference.
She explained, “Your time is the most valuable thing you can give because you can’t get it back.”
Gulley said, “I hope people see my story and think, ‘What can I do to give back to others?’ Even if it’s as simple as asking someone how they’re doing and then listen.”
“We’re all humans — we need to be there for one another,” she added.
