GOSHEN — The city of Goshen is working with the Michiana Area Council of Governments to expand public transit service within the community — and is inviting Goshen residents to take part in a survey to help gather input.
A news release from City Hall states MACOG will conduct a Goshen Transit Expansion Study to identify and study potential alternatives to modify and expand transit service in the city. Information on the study can be found at goshentransit.interurbantrolley.com/.
Goshen is served by the Red Line, which provides trolley service.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said the study and expansion of services will benefit the city’s residents, businesses and the green efforts.
“The city is working to expand our public transportation routes to serve more of our residents, taking them to the places they need to work or shop,” he said. “During these uncertain economic times it is even more important to have expanded routes. And by expanding public transportation we hope more people will use it, helping to reduce congestion on our city streets and reduce the stress of overflowing parking lots in some locations. Please take the time to fill out the survey, together we can create the most useful new routes.”
The news release states the goals of the transit expansion study are:
• Identify new locations where transit service is needed and may be successful
• Expand access to transit with a goal of serving at least 65% of Goshen’s population and 75% of Goshen’s jobs, (currently 36% of the population has access and 46% of job are covered).
• Identify new potential routes and potential modifications to the existing Red Line as part of the new transit plan
• Have a plan that is driven by community members and stakeholders that will be the best possible to serve the city of Goshen
For Phase 1 of the project, MACOG has released a questionnaire and a location request map to help identify potential new destinations for transit service throughout Goshen. Visit goshentransit.interurbantrolley.com/ to provide input.
During Phase 2 (November-December), results of the survey along with recommendations for potential new routes in Goshen will be presented and feedback solicited. A final draft plan will be presented for final comments and approval during Phase 3 (January 2021).
The deadline to fill the Phase 1 survey is Oct. 16. For more information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 ext. 888 or by email at goshentransit@macog.com.
