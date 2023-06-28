GOSHEN — From bug collecting to tromping the swamp, kids at Ox Bow County Park this week have been learning all about nature.
“It’s good to know what’s around you and where we fit into the mix of things,” organizer and Elkhart County Parks naturalist Krista Daniels said. “It’s good for their physical, mental and social health, all of the above.”
The Elkhart County Parks’ Nature Explorer Day Camp at Ox Bow County Park, held for children ages 7-9 boasts five hours of educational programming Monday through Wednesday, circulated around topics in nature and wildlife areas within the eclectic county park in Dunlap.
“I had one kid yesterday who said ‘I’ve never been to a camp that was about nature. This is great.’ He said, ‘I’ve only been to, like, sports camps,’” Daniels recalled.
Thursday was Prairie Day during the day camp and the smokey weather meant poor air quality, so Daniels and other educators kept kids indoors for as much of the day as reasonable, in the morning painting their camp shirts in the cabin before heading outside to spend a few precious minutes capturing bugs in the prairie. They also played a camouflaging game and took a nature walk to the Red Pines Campfire Area for a lunchtime cookout.
Monday was Forest Day and learners took a hike into the woods to make stick huts and have lunch in the woods before FoxWood Raptor and Wildlife Rehabilitation Center owner Dennis Badke brought in a raccoon and an opossum to show up close. Tuesday was Wetland Day and kids got to hold and see a variety of reptiles and amphibians native to the park and participate in a swamp tromp and ate lunch in leaf huts.
“Even though it’s very urban around us, this is kind of an oasis,” Daniels said. “We have all sorts of wildlife. We see coyote here, we see fox here, we see owls. There’s all sorts of stuff here and everything is close.”
In total, 21 kids registered for the lower class, and for the upper kids class for ages 10-13 Adventure Bike Camp is in two weeks, and registration is already full.
The day camp was also beneficial for teens working toward the Junior Naturalist certifications through the state. Several teens in the program volunteered at the park department day camp to get the necessary volunteer hours at a natural resource location.