#255 – Earth Day
Spring had come. Serviceberries were in full bloom, redbud trees were lined with hues of pink, trillium and daffodils were open, spring beauties and jonquils were showing off. And then, suddenly, the sun disappeared.
All in the land stopped. Ice and snow fell from the sky, covering all the blossoms, freezing the tender leaves. All was silent, all was dread, all was despair. All except a little chickadee, among the smallest of all birds.
She alone set out to find the sun.
“Which way should I go to find the sun?” she asked the blue jay.
“Go over the streams and rivers and lakes,” said the blue jay before it flew away looking for some place warmer.
So the chickadee flew over the streams and rivers and lakes. She rested on a wooded shore, where she saw a heron shivering.
“Which way should I go to find the sun?” she asked the heron.
“Go over the forests and fields,” said the heron before it flew away looking for some place warmer.
So the chickadee flew over the forests and fields. She rested on the tip of a blade of big blue stem, near to a crow.
“Which way should I go to find the sun?” she asked the crow.
“Go over the hills and mountains,” said the crow before it flew away looking for some place warmer.
Over the hills and mountains flew the chickadee. At the far side of the mountains she
came to the edge of endless water. A sea hawk was ruffled in the wind there.
“Which way should I go to find the sun?” the chickadee asked the sea hawk.
“Go over the seas and oceans,” said the sea hawk before it flew away looking for some place warmer.
So the chickadee flew over the seas and oceans, until at last she came to the bottom of the world. And there she found the sun.
But it was nothing more than a small orange ember, no more than a fire leaves when it has burned all night. It sat in the mud and ooze and pitch gloom at the bottom of the world.
Though she was exhausted from her flight, the little chickadee immediately began to fan the tiny sun ember with her wings and blow on it with her tiny breaths. With each beat of her wings and each puff from her breast the ember grew. One full day, though she couldn’t know it, she beat and blew, and would not let the ember die.
Though she was fainting with exhaustion, the little chickadee continued to fan and blow the sun ember. For a second full day, though she couldn’t know it, she beat and blew upon it, until it turned from orange to yellow, and sparks began to fly out from it, and flames began to grow and shoot out from it. Some of the sparks landed upon her head and breast, in her white down, and burned them black, as they remain to this day.
Though she was nearly dead from exhaustion, still the chickadee blew upon the sun ember. Into a third day, though she couldn’t know it, she emptied her lungs of every bursting breath that she could manage. And at last the sun exploded in a brilliance of blinding light and roaring fire. It shot immediately into the sky like one thousand missile rockets. At once it began to shine its warmth and light down onto the frozen world.
But the little chickadee was at her end. She was burnt and she was breathless. From the dark depths of the bottom of the world, she looked up, up, up to where the sun was glowing, but knew that she would never return. She closed her eyes quietly.
There was a soft sound of wings all around her. Surrounding her were the blue jay, the heron, the crow, and the sea hawk. They took turns carrying her gently over the seas and oceans, over the hills and mountains, over the forest and fields, over the streams and rivers and lakes. All the way to her land and to her people.
When they arrived, the serviceberries and redbuds had shaken themselves awake once more, and new leaves were opening in the buds. The sounds of spring were everywhere, and the sun was warming the whole place. The chickadee’s friends and kin fed and fattened her, and she had a nest full of eggs.
With Earth Day just behind us, and with Arbor Day next week, notice how the smallest among us can make a world of difference for so many others.
