Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days
WASHINGTON — The vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be held “in a matter of days,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday, as negotiators scrambled to finish writing the legislation.
Schumer opened the rare Sunday session by saying that the text of the bill would be released “imminently.”
Senators and staff have been laboring behind the scenes for days to write what is certain to be a massive piece of legislation. An early draft swelled beyond 2,500 pages. To prod the work along, Schumer is keeping senators in over the weekend, encouraging the authors of the bipartisan infrastructure plan to finish drafting the bill so that senators can begin offering amendments.
Two of the negotiators said Sunday morning that action could come soon. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on CNN, “We really are just about finished.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on CNN that there will likely be "text today and by this evening, hopefully we can start the process.” Like Schumer, both said the bill could be finished this week.
The predictions were a familiar refrain after days of delays. Several senators had said the text of the bill would be ready for review late Friday or early Saturday, but it wasn't ready to be filed by the time Schumer closed the floor Saturday night.
"They need a little more time," Schumer said. “I'm prepared to give it to them."
US, UK and Israel blame Iran for ship attack; Tehran denies
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States and the United Kingdom joined Israel on Sunday in alleging Iran carried out a fatal drone strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, putting further pressure on Tehran as it denied being involved in the assault.
Calling it a “unlawful and callous attack,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his country and its allies planned a coordinated response over the strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon followed, saying there was “no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior.”
The strike on the Mercer Street marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.
While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran and its militia allies have used so-called “suicide” drones in attacks previously, which crash into targets and detonate their explosive payloads. However, Israel, the U.K. and the responding U.S. Navy have yet to show physical evidence from the strike or offer intelligence information on why they blame Tehran.
Tourists flee as wildfires threaten Turkish beach resorts
ISTANBUL — Wildfires raged Sunday near Turkey's holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla as the discovery of more bodies caused the death toll to rise to eight. Residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats while the coast guard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.
Authorities warned tourists and residents to keep evacuating Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris in Mugla province. Fires enveloped the area and strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult. A helicopter attempted to extinguish the blazes, which were unreachable by land.
As residents of villages around Marmaris pleaded for more help on social media, people boarded small boats carrying suitcases. Others waited anxiously to see if the fire would come down to the shore.
Turkish news agency DHA said the bodies of a Turkish-German couple were found in their burned home in Manavgat, Antalya. Fires were also encroaching on a village near the town and residents were evacuating in trucks.
Myanmar military extends emergency, promises vote in two years
BANGKOK — Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday declared himself prime minister and said he would lead the country under the extended state of emergency until elections are held in about two years.
“We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general election," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a recorded televised address. "We have to make preparations. I pledge to hold the multiparty general election without fail.”
He said the state of emergency will achieve its objectives by August 2023.
