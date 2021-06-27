Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall
PORTLAND, Ore. — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous.
That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning.
Sunday’s forecasted temperature in Portland, Oregon — 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — would break the all-time temperature record of 108 degrees, set just a day earlier. The forecast calls for another 112-degree day on Monday.
The temperature was expected to rise to an all-time record of 104 F (40 C) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday and surpass that to reach a blistering 111 F (43.9 C) on Monday, as the excessive heat warning continues for the region.
The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.
Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.
French far right beaten in regional elections
PARIS — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections on Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.
The Ifop polling agency estimated that the far right National Rally accrued no more than 20% of votes nationally, trailing both the mainstream right and the combined showing of green and leftist candidates.
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen quickly conceded that her party failed to win any of mainland France’s 12 regions. She immediately looked forward to next year’s presidential vote, saying it “appears more than ever to be the election that allows for changes of politics and politicians.”
But the National Rally’s showing Sunday suggested that it remains anathema to many voters.
Most notably, polling agencies said the National Rally was roundly beaten in the southeast, in the region that had been seen as its best chance of securing a breakthrough victory in the balloting for regional councils. As in previous national and local elections, voters appeared to have come together to prevent a National Rally breakthrough.
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities on Sunday released the names of the pilot and two couples who died after a hot air balloon they were riding in struck a power line and crashed onto a busy street in Albuquerque.
New Mexico State Police on Sunday identified the pilot as 62-year-old Nicholas Meleski and the four passengers as Susan Montoya, 65; John Montoya, 61; Mary Martinez, 59; and Martin Martinez, 62. The ages of the Martinez couple were reversed when authorities released their identities Saturday.
All were Albuquerque residents.
State Police said John Montoya died at a hospital from his injuries while the other victims were declared dead at the crash scene Saturday.
Witnesses told authorities that the balloon descended toward the ground around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and struck an overhead power line.
UK government accused of hypocrisy as health minister quits
LONDON — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation.
While Matt Hancock was swiftly replaced, the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government, which has repeatedly come under criticism for incompetence and hypocrisy in its handling of the pandemic over the past year.
“People have made huge sacrifices to beat the pandemic and what riles them is the whiff of hypocrisy that people make the rules and don’t stick to them themselves,” Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen told the BBC on Sunday.
Hancock announced his resignation Saturday, a day after apologizing for breaching social distancing rules after the Sun tabloid published images showing him and senior aide Gina Coladangelo embracing and kissing in his office. The Sun said the images were taken on May 6, before lockdown rules were eased to allow hugs and physical contact with people not in one’s own household.
