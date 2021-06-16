Stocks dip, yields rise as Fed hints at dialing back support
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell and bond yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials signaled they may start easing off the accelerator on their massive support for markets earlier than previously thought.
The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading after a highly anticipated set of projections by Fed policymakers showed that some of them see short-term rates rising half a percentage point by late 2023. The Fed’s chair also said it has begun talking about the possibility of pulling back on its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases meant to keep longer-term rates low.
Super-low interest rates have been one of the main fuel sources for the stock market’s rocket ride to records, with its most recent coming on Monday. Investors’ immediate reaction to the Fed’s comments was to send stocks lower and bond yields higher. But the moves moderated as the Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, said in a press conference that any changes are likely still a ways away.
Iran election race narrows but fears persist of low turnout
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran grappled with fears of low voter turnout two days ahead of its presidential election as the race narrowed on Wednesday into a showdown between the country’s hard-line judiciary chief and moderate former Central Bank chief.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a foreign conspiracy to undermine the vote while the country’s Interior Ministry acknowledged a startling lack of competition that was turning the election into a coronation for Khamenei’s protégé, hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.
In an extensive televised speech, Khamenei railed against the media’s grim portrayal of the poll and tried to cajole people into voting, warning of “increased pressure” from Iran’s “enemies” if citizens stay away from the polls on Friday.
Iran’s clerical vetting body had barred a range of prominent reformists and key allies of relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani to run in this election, giving the green light to just Raisi and several low-profile candidates, mostly hard-liners with little popular support. The Guardian Council’s evisceration of any viable challengers has sparked widespread criticism and fueled calls for a boycott.
Israel to halt nighttime ‘mapping’ of Palestinian homes
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it is reining in a controversial practice of conducting late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants.
The military has in the past defended the practice, known as “intelligence mapping,” as a necessary measure to counter militant groups. But human rights groups say the policy served only to intimidate civilians.
Under the practice, soldiers would rouse families in the middle of the night to document the dimensions and inhabitants of homes in the occupied territory. Rights groups said the raids, conducted in homes where no one was suspected of illegal activities, served no strategic purpose and caused deep psychological trauma.
The change in policy came half a year after Yesh Din, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, and Breaking the Silence, three Israeli activist groups, published a report on what they described as “arbitrary invasions” of private Palestinian homes. They said the practice “effectively serves as a means to oppress and intimidate the Palestinian population and increase control over it.”
Loan relief granted to defrauded for-profit college students
The U.S. Education Department said Wednesday it’s erasing student debt for thousands of borrowers who attended a for-profit college chain that made exaggerated claims about its graduates’ success in finding jobs.
The Biden administration said it is approving 18,000 loan forgiveness claims from former students of ITT Technical Institute, a chain that closed in 2016 after being dealt a series of sanctions by the Obama administration. The new loan discharges will clear more than $500 million in debt.
The move marks a step forward in the Biden administration’s effort to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which provides loan forgiveness to students who were defrauded by their colleges. Claims piled up during the Trump administration, which stalled the program and only started processing claims after a federal court demanded it. There are now more than 100,000 pending claims.
In announcing the new action, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona vowed to continue standing up for students who are deceived by their schools.
