US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
WASHINGTON — Hiring in the United States picked up in May yet was slowed again by the struggles of many companies to find enough workers to keep up with the economy’s swift recovery from the pandemic recession.
U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, an improvement from April’s sluggish increase of 278,000. Yet the gain fell well short of employers’ need for labor. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%.
The speed of the rebound, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has created a disconnect between businesses and the unemployed: While companies are rushing to add workers immediately, many of the unemployed are still holding back. Some of the jobless are likely seeking better positions than they had before the pandemic triggered widespread layoffs. Or they still lack affordable child care.
Others still worry about contracting COVID-19 or have decided to retire early. And a temporary $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit, on top of regular state jobless aid, has likely led many unemployed Americans to take time to consider their options.
That mismatch between employers and job seekers resulted in the sharp slowdown in hiring in April, when businesses added far fewer jobs than economists had forecast and many fewer than had been hired in March. The disconnect eased somewhat in May. But economists say it will likely persist until early fall, when schools reopen, COVID-19 fades further and federal unemployment benefits end.
Judge says he’ll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid
NEW YORK — A judge said Friday he was appointing a former federal judge to oversee a review of materials seized in raids on the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, who served as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken announced in a brief written order that he was appointing Barbara Jones as “special master” in the review once she confirmed that she has no disqualifying conflict of interest. Shortly afterward, she submitted a declaration saying she had no conflicts.
In July 2016, Jones — who served as a Manhattan federal judge from 1995 to 2013 — joined the law firm Bracewell and Giuliani, which Giuliani himself had left six months earlier.
Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: ‘You are not alone’
ALBANY, N.Y. — Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York’s governor, used a social media post Thursday to share her queer identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia.
“To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness.”
Kennedy-Cuomo has often used her social media accounts to advocate for the LGBTQ community, including those affected by sexual assault.
She has also shared pictures of herself at Pride marches with family members including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who pushed for the successful passage of same-sex marriage legislation in the state 2011.
“I love, support and couldn’t have more pride in Michaela,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Senate GOP pans Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday panned President Joe Biden’s latest infrastructure proposal and were expected to make a revised offer as talks grind toward next week’s slipping deadline for progress on a bipartisan deal.
Speaking after the release of a modest May jobs report, Biden made the case for his robust investment package to push the economy past the COVID-19 crisis and downturn, and into a new era.
“Now is the time to build on the progress we’ve made,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “We need to make those investments today to continue to succeed tomorrow.”
Biden was talking again Friday with the lead GOP negotiator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, in what the White House characterized as a discussion rather than an exchange of formal proposals.
