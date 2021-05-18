Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference Tuesday, May 18 at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C. Womble said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown, a Black man, and the law enforcement officers, but he played portions of the video during the news conference that were broadcast by multiple news outlets.