US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer.
The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. Worldwide, the COVID-19 death toll stands at about 3.8 million.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly-anticipated Putin meeting
GENEVA — Buoyed by days of partnership-building sessions with America’s democratic allies, Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday for the most-watched and tensest part of his first European tour as president: talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Biden is seeking to restore European ties that were strained under former President Donald Trump, who dismissed longstanding alliances with America’s democratic partners and sought out Putin and other autocrats.
