ADDS THAT PROTESTERS ALSO WANT POLICE TO HAND OVER THE DETAINEES WHO ARE ALIVE - People pressure police to hand over two men who were arrested and the bodies of two men who were brought in by police after they were killed by police, in order to burn them in retaliation for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, at a police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to National Police Director Leon Charles, the dead and detained are suspects in Moïse's July 7 assassination.