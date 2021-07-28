Little hope for missing workers at German blast site
BERLIN — Officials said Wednesday they have little hope of finding five missing workers alive, a day after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in western Germany that killed at least two people and injured 31 others.
Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air and ignited a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.
“The events of yesterday shocked us all,” said Frank Hyldmar, the chief executive of Currenta, which operates the Chempark industrial park.
Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics
RIFU, Japan — A tropical storm dumped rain in parts of northern Japan on Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.
In Sendai, some trains were delayed and pedestrians braced themselves against the wind on the city streets.
Tropical Storm Nepartak has caused no damage, but the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to take caution against mudslides. Up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain was forecast across the northern region.
Office worker Mitsuyoshi Saito in Sendai said the storm wasn’t that strong. “In some areas, it seems to have heavily rained, but I’m glad there was no damage.”
The season’s eighth typhoon for Japan blew ashore far northeast of Tokyo and had winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph) at midmorning. It was weakening as it moved north and is forecast to move off the western coast of Akita by Wednesday night.
Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyaga prefecture since the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics in 1951. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled.
Russian police raid home of investigative journalist
MOSCOW — Police in Russia raided the home of the chief editor of an investigative news site that was recently designated as a “foreign agent,” the latest move by authorities to raise the pressure on independent media before the country’s September parliamentary election.
The Insider news site chief editor Roman Dobrokhotov tweeted Wednesday that “police are knocking” on his apartment door, and his wife reported the raid to the OVD-Info legal aid group before her phone became unavailable.
A lawyer from another legal aid group, Pravozashchita Otkrytki, headed to Dobrokhotov’s apartment. The group said police seized cellphones, laptops and tablets during the raid, as well as Dobrokhotov’s international passport. Sergei Yezhov, a journalist with The Insider, said Dobrokhotov was supposed to travel outside of Russia on Wednesday.
Police also raided the home of Dobrokhotov’s parents, The Insider said. After the searches, Dobrokhotov was taken to a police precinct for questioning and then released.
He told reporters outside the precinct that The Insider will continue to operate despite the pressure from authorities.
“It will become more difficult to work now,” Dobrokhotov said. “I don’t have cell phones, I can’t travel and meet my colleagues — many of our investigations are international. And, of course, it’s serious pressure. But it’s clear that The Insider will continue to exist. Investigations will be released even if I am arrested. If they hope to halt the work of the news site, they hope in vain.”
UK journalist sued by Russian billionaire over Putin book
LONDON — A British journalist and her publisher contested a defamation claim in a London court on Wednesday from billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich over a book about the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Catherine Belton’s book “Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West” charts the rise to wealth and power of former KGB agent Putin and his circle of associates after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.
Belton, a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent, and publisher HarperCollins are being sued at the High Court by the Russian-born Abramovich, who says the book’s claim that he purchased the Chelsea team in 2003 at Putin’s direction is “false and defamatory.” Chelsea, which plays in the Premier League, is one of the world’s best-known soccer teams.
Abramovich’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, said the book gave the impression the purchase was “part of a scheme to corrupt the West ... aimed at building a blockhold in the U.K. for Russian influence.”
